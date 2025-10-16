Quad Bike Rental Dubai Expands Desert Adventure Offerings
Located at Murjan 1 - Jumeirah Beach Residence - Dubai, with a dedicated desert base camp in Al Badayer, Sharjah, the company now offers quad biking, dune buggy tours, 4x4 dune bashing, camel treks, sandboarding, BBQ dinner, live entertainment, private desert safaris, and customizable packages for couples, families, tourists, and corporate groups.
Operating 24/7 – Monday to Sunday, Quad Bike Rental Dubai delivers safe, thrilling, and memorable desert adventures designed for all skill levels—from first-time riders to expert off-road enthusiasts.
FULL RANGE OF DESERT ADVENTURES NOW AVAILABLE
1-Seater & 2-Seater Quad Bike Tours
150cc, 250cc, 400cc, 700cc, and 1000cc options
Guided self-drive experience
Available in morning, sunset & night
Perfect for solo riders & couples
Dune Buggy Tours (Can-Am Maverick & Polaris RZR)
2-seater & 4-seater buggies
1000cc turbo engines
Private or group tours
Extreme off-road thrill
4x4 Dune Bashing Safari (Professional Drivers)
Toyota Land Cruiser / Nissan Patrol
High-adrenaline dune bashing
Beginner & family-friendly
Includes desert camp access
Camel Ride Experience
Short rides for photos OR
Extended traditional camel caravan
Sunset camel trekking available
Cultural heritage experience
Sandboarding on Red Dunes
Slide down the highest dunes
Safe & fun for all ages
Included in most packages
Desert Safari Camp with BBQ Dinner
Live grill dinner (veg / non-veg)
Arabic tea, coffee, soft drinks
Private or standard seating
VIP lounge upgrades available
Live Entertainment Shows
Belly Dance
Tanoura Show (Sufi dance)
Fire Show
Arabic Music & Cultural Performances
SPECIAL ADD-ONS & CUSTOM PACKAGES
Quad Bike Rental Dubai allows guests to create their own desert experience with fully customizable add-ons:
Private Desert Guide
Private Dune Buggy Convoy
Camel Ride & Falcon Photos
Romantic Setup for Couples
Surprise Birthday / Proposal Decorations
Professional Photography & Drone Videos
Overnight Desert Camping
Stargazing Experience
Corporate & Team-Building Events
Kids-Friendly Packages
WHY CHOOSE QUAD BIKE RENTAL DUBAI?
Licensed & Insured Operator
Brand New Quad Bikes & Buggies
Professional Desert Marshals
Full Safety Gear & Training Included
No Driver’s License Needed
Hotel Pick-Up & Drop-Off Available
24/7 Operations – Every Day of the Week
Flexible Timings (Morning, Evening, Night)
Affordable Prices with No Hidden Fees
High Ratings on TripAdvisor & Social Media
Trusted by Tourists, Influencers, VIPs & Travel Agencies
OUR LOCATIONS
Main City Office (Bookings & Customer Support):
Murjan 1 - Jumeirah Beach Residence - Dubai, UAE
Desert Adventure Camp (Tours & Activities):
Al Badayer Desert (Red Dunes), Sharjah, UAE
Open 24 Hours | 7 Days a Week
FOLLOW US ONLINE
Stay connected for videos, updates & offers:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Quad-Bike-Rental-Dubai/61575010116618/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quad.bikedubai/
TripAdvisor: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g295424-d33116850-Reviews-Quad_Bike_Rental_Dubai-Dubai_Emirate_of_Dubai.html
X (Twitter): https://x.com/quad_bikedubai
Pinterest: https://pin.it/3eFmzqiCX
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/quad-bike-rental-dubai/
COMPANY STATEMENT
“At Quad Bike Rental Dubai, we don’t just offer rides—we deliver unforgettable desert experiences with world-class service, top-quality vehicles, and complete customer care,” said the management team. “Whether you're seeking extreme adventure, a romantic sunset ride, a family desert safari, or a luxury VIP experience—we make it happen safely and professionally.”
ABOUT QUAD BIKE RENTAL DUBAI
Quad Bike Rental Dubai is a licensed desert adventure company offering full-service quad biking, dune buggy rides, 4x4 dune bashing, camel experiences, sandboarding, and premium desert safari packages across Dubai and Sharjah. With expert guides, top-rated vehicles, and 24/7 availability, we are committed to delivering the best and safest off-road desert experience in the UAE.
Quad Bike Rental Dubai – Where Adventure Meets the Desert!
Website https://quadbikerentaldubai.ae/
Media Relation
Quad Bike Rental Dubai
+971 58 570 3124
info@quadbikerentaldubai.ae
