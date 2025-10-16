Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,914 in the last 365 days.

Quad Bike Rental Dubai Expands Desert Adventure Offerings

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quad Bike Rental Dubai, a fully licensed and highly rated desert adventure company, proudly announces the expansion of its services to become a complete one-stop destination for desert experiences in Dubai and the UAE.

Located at Murjan 1 - Jumeirah Beach Residence - Dubai, with a dedicated desert base camp in Al Badayer, Sharjah, the company now offers quad biking, dune buggy tours, 4x4 dune bashing, camel treks, sandboarding, BBQ dinner, live entertainment, private desert safaris, and customizable packages for couples, families, tourists, and corporate groups.

Operating 24/7 – Monday to Sunday, Quad Bike Rental Dubai delivers safe, thrilling, and memorable desert adventures designed for all skill levels—from first-time riders to expert off-road enthusiasts.

FULL RANGE OF DESERT ADVENTURES NOW AVAILABLE

1-Seater & 2-Seater Quad Bike Tours

150cc, 250cc, 400cc, 700cc, and 1000cc options

Guided self-drive experience

Available in morning, sunset & night

Perfect for solo riders & couples

Dune Buggy Tours (Can-Am Maverick & Polaris RZR)

2-seater & 4-seater buggies

1000cc turbo engines

Private or group tours

Extreme off-road thrill

4x4 Dune Bashing Safari (Professional Drivers)

Toyota Land Cruiser / Nissan Patrol

High-adrenaline dune bashing

Beginner & family-friendly

Includes desert camp access

Camel Ride Experience

Short rides for photos OR

Extended traditional camel caravan

Sunset camel trekking available

Cultural heritage experience

Sandboarding on Red Dunes

Slide down the highest dunes

Safe & fun for all ages

Included in most packages

Desert Safari Camp with BBQ Dinner

Live grill dinner (veg / non-veg)

Arabic tea, coffee, soft drinks

Private or standard seating

VIP lounge upgrades available

Live Entertainment Shows

Belly Dance

Tanoura Show (Sufi dance)

Fire Show

Arabic Music & Cultural Performances

SPECIAL ADD-ONS & CUSTOM PACKAGES

Quad Bike Rental Dubai allows guests to create their own desert experience with fully customizable add-ons:

Private Desert Guide

Private Dune Buggy Convoy

Camel Ride & Falcon Photos

Romantic Setup for Couples

Surprise Birthday / Proposal Decorations

Professional Photography & Drone Videos

Overnight Desert Camping

Stargazing Experience

Corporate & Team-Building Events

Kids-Friendly Packages

WHY CHOOSE QUAD BIKE RENTAL DUBAI?

Licensed & Insured Operator

Brand New Quad Bikes & Buggies

Professional Desert Marshals

Full Safety Gear & Training Included

No Driver’s License Needed

Hotel Pick-Up & Drop-Off Available

24/7 Operations – Every Day of the Week

Flexible Timings (Morning, Evening, Night)

Affordable Prices with No Hidden Fees

High Ratings on TripAdvisor & Social Media

Trusted by Tourists, Influencers, VIPs & Travel Agencies

OUR LOCATIONS

Main City Office (Bookings & Customer Support):

Murjan 1 - Jumeirah Beach Residence - Dubai, UAE

Desert Adventure Camp (Tours & Activities):

Al Badayer Desert (Red Dunes), Sharjah, UAE

Open 24 Hours | 7 Days a Week

FOLLOW US ONLINE

Stay connected for videos, updates & offers:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Quad-Bike-Rental-Dubai/61575010116618/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quad.bikedubai/

TripAdvisor: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g295424-d33116850-Reviews-Quad_Bike_Rental_Dubai-Dubai_Emirate_of_Dubai.html

X (Twitter): https://x.com/quad_bikedubai

Pinterest: https://pin.it/3eFmzqiCX

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/quad-bike-rental-dubai/

COMPANY STATEMENT

“At Quad Bike Rental Dubai, we don’t just offer rides—we deliver unforgettable desert experiences with world-class service, top-quality vehicles, and complete customer care,” said the management team. “Whether you're seeking extreme adventure, a romantic sunset ride, a family desert safari, or a luxury VIP experience—we make it happen safely and professionally.”

ABOUT QUAD BIKE RENTAL DUBAI

Quad Bike Rental Dubai is a licensed desert adventure company offering full-service quad biking, dune buggy rides, 4x4 dune bashing, camel experiences, sandboarding, and premium desert safari packages across Dubai and Sharjah. With expert guides, top-rated vehicles, and 24/7 availability, we are committed to delivering the best and safest off-road desert experience in the UAE.

Quad Bike Rental Dubai – Where Adventure Meets the Desert!

Website https://quadbikerentaldubai.ae/

Media Relation
Quad Bike Rental Dubai
+971 58 570 3124
info@quadbikerentaldubai.ae

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Quad Bike Rental Dubai Expands Desert Adventure Offerings

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more