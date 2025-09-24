Office of the Governor — Travel Release — Gov. Green to Speak at Clinton Global Initiative in New York

Submit Release
STATE OF HAWAIʻI 
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI 
 
JOSH GREEN, M.D. 
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA 

 

GOVERNOR GREEN TO SPEAK AT CLINTON GLOBAL INITIATIVE IN NEW YORK

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE  

September 24, 2025  

HONOLULU  ̶  Governor Josh Green will travel to New York on Wednesday to take part in the Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting.

Governor Green will join the “Investing in Community Resilience” Leaders Stage session on Thursday, September 25, where he will share Hawai‘i’s perspective on strengthening communities through science-based policy decisions, climate action, housing and equitable infrastructure. Governor Green will also participate in roundtables on health and climate resilience.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of September 24 until the afternoon of September 27.

# # #  

   

Media Contacts:     

Erika Engle   

Press Secretary   

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i   

Phone: 808-586-0120  

Email:[email protected]

    

Makana McClellan     

Director of Communications     

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi    

Cell: 808-265-0083     

Email: [email protected]

