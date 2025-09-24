Office of the Governor — Travel Release — Gov. Green to Speak at Clinton Global Initiative in New York
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN TO SPEAK AT CLINTON GLOBAL INITIATIVE IN NEW YORK
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 24, 2025
HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green will travel to New York on Wednesday to take part in the Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting.
Governor Green will join the “Investing in Community Resilience” Leaders Stage session on Thursday, September 25, where he will share Hawai‘i’s perspective on strengthening communities through science-based policy decisions, climate action, housing and equitable infrastructure. Governor Green will also participate in roundtables on health and climate resilience.
Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of September 24 until the afternoon of September 27.
