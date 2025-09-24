Osburn wildlife overpass—safe passage for wildlife and drivers

The effort was made possible through strong community support in Osburn, along with grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Additional support came from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative, Idaho Fish and Game and assistance from F&H Mine Supply Inc.

A bridge with history

For more than 60 years, a paved bridge across I-90 sat unused after mining development on the north side of the interstate blocked access to a frontage road. The surrounding area, however, was heavily used by wildlife. Instead of using the abandoned bridge, animals crossed the busy highway.

This particular section of I-90 recorded the second-highest density of wildlife collisions in the stretch of interstate from the east side of Coeur d’Alene to the Montana border. In the past decade alone, nearly 75 animals were struck within two miles of the project site.