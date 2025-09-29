Jessica Wunder Named Managing Principal at McLean Asset Management

JESSICA WUNDER, CFP®, RICP®, CRPC®, Managing Principal at McLean Asset Management

In her new role, she will continue working with her clients while shaping McLean’s long-term strategy and mentoring the next generation of advisors.

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McLean Asset Management Corporation (McLean) proudly announces the promotion of Jessica Wunder, CFP®, CRPC®, RICP®, to Managing Principal. Since joining the firm in 2012, Jessica has distinguished herself as a nationally recognized leader in retirement income planning and a fierce advocate for her clients, guiding them through life’s most complex financial decisions with clarity and confidence.

Jessica’s appointment highlights her central role in McLean’s success and future direction. For more than a decade, she has exemplified the firm’s mission of blending academic research with practical application to deliver retirement strategies that work in the real world.

Dean Umemoto, founder of McLean, shared his enthusiasm for the announcement. “When I began transitioning my client relationships, I knew Jessica was the right person to care for the people I had worked with for so many years. Her rare combination of technical expertise, warmth, and dedication has earned the trust of both clients and colleagues. By stepping into senior leadership, Jessica adds new depth to an already strong team, helping us honor what we’ve built while forging an even stronger future together.”

As Managing Principal, Jessica will remain deeply engaged with her clients while also shaping McLean’s long-term strategy and mentoring the next generation of advisors. Her leadership reflects McLean’s commitment to growth, innovation, and maintaining the highest standards of client care.

About McLean Asset Management Corporation

McLean Asset Management is a wealth management and financial planning firm based in Tysons, Virginia. The firm blends academic research with practical application to help clients transition from saving for retirement to living in retirement. McLean’s team is dedicated to delivering personalized, research-driven strategies that help clients achieve financial confidence and peace of mind.

