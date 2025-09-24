John H. Jackson Moot Court Competition kicks off with webinar support on offer

The Competition is a simulated hearing under the rules of the WTO dispute settlement mechanism involving exchanges of written submissions and oral pleadings before panelists on international trade law issues. The competition is organized by the European Law Students' Association (ELSA) with the technical support of the WTO.

The WTO, the Advisory Centre on WTO Law (ACWL), and ELSA are partnering to support participants interested in this competition by organizing a series of webinars titled "Legal Mooting Masterclass." These webinars will equip teams and their coaches with the information required to navigate the competition successfully.

The webinars will provide an overview of the competition, useful tools for research on WTO law, and tips on best practices for participating in the competition from experts from the WTO and ACWL.

Four sessions will be held on 6 October and 10 October at different times to accommodate participants around the world; the sessions require prior registration. For the webinar timings and registration form, click here.

Every year, the John H. Jackson Moot Court Competition provides hundreds of students across the globe an opportunity to address interesting and novel questions of WTO law, and to engage with WTO experts who serve as panelists and sponsors of the competition. Students who participate in the Moot Court Competition often go on to internships, graduate programmes, and careers in international trade law.

This year's case, "Engeli – Measures Relating to Critical Minerals," explores how WTO members can advance sustainable goals through local content rules, structure critical minerals partnerships, and address human rights concerns in the supply chain in a manner consistent with WTO rules.