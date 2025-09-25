Mattern Launches 'Matty': New AI-Powered Cost Savings Simulator for Law Firms

Mattern: Experts in law firm operations

CHADDS FORD, PA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mattern, the trusted experts in law firm operations consulting, have launched a new AI-powered cost savings simulator designed to help law firms identify potential savings in under a minute. The tool, called Matty , uses Mattern’s proprietary data and historical benchmarks to give firms a quick, illustrative estimate of how much they could be saving across key operational areas.Instant Insight into Potential SavingsMatty makes it easy for law firms to understand how their current spend ranks against similar size firms and the industry. After answering just a few questions about firm size and selecting up to three service areas of interest, users receive a customized savings breakdown based on industry-standard benchmarks. Areas include:• Administrative Services• Office Supplies• In-house Restructuring• Outsourcing• Offsite Records Storage• Printers/MFDs• Cost Recovery• Legal Research"Law firms know there are savings on the table. The challenge is knowing where to look and how much is realistic," said Rob Mattern, President and Founder of Mattern. "Matty gives firms a no-commitment way to get that directional insight in under a minute. It’s fast, simple, and built on what we know from 25 years of helping firms manage these categories."How It WorksMatty collects the number of attorneys in a firm, validates the user’s work email to confirm they are with a law firm, and guides them through a streamlined estimate process across selected service areas. Each selection provides:• Estimated annual spend for the category based on firm size• Typical savings range from Mattern's historical engagements• Projected annual savings and multi-year financial impactThe final result is a savings summary table that shows firms where real value may exist—all before scheduling a single meeting.Designed for Law Firm LeadersThe tool was built specifically for law firm leaders who want quick answers without sitting through a sales pitch. No sensitive financial data is required, and the results are meant to provide a directional snapshot rather than a final analysis."These estimates are illustrative," Mattern emphasized. "But they give firms a helpful starting point. If the numbers catch their eye, they can book a call and dig deeper."About MatternMattern are experts in law firm operations. They specialize in administrative and office services, records, and information governance. They help firms improve both in-house and outsourced operations, as well as the contracts that support them.To try Matty or learn more, visit matternassoc.com/css or contact Rob Mattern at rmattern@matternassoc.com or (610) 990-4401.

