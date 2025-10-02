Scrub Capital Invests in Spark Spine to Accelerate Innovation in Regenerative Medical Devices

Spark Logo

New biomaterial "EMP" adds electricity to orthopedic implants

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrub Capital , a venture capital firm focused on early-stage healthtech and life sciences innovation, is proud to announce its investment in Spark Spine , a pioneering medical device company developing next-generation technologies to accelerate healing and regeneration following spinal and orthopedic trauma.This strategic investment will help advance Spark Spine’s core platform: a novel class of piezoelectric implants designed to promote tissue regeneration by converting mechanical loading into localized bioelectrical signals. The technology has the potential to transform treatment paradigms for spinal injuries and other musculoskeletal conditions.“Spark Spine is rethinking how we approach healing at the interface of biology and biomechanics,” said Rebecca Mitchell MD, Managing Partner at Scrub Capital. “Their team combines deep clinical insight with cutting-edge material science, and we’re excited to support their mission to improve outcomes for patients recovering from serious injury.”The partnership with Scrub Capital will enable Spark Spine to accelerate product development, expand its intellectual property portfolio, and achieve FDA clearance in the near future.“We’re thrilled to welcome Scrub Capital as a strategic investor,” said Luke Diehl, VP of Business Development for Spark Spine. “Their deep understanding of the healthcare ecosystem and commitment to transformative technologies will help us reach critical milestones faster and bring our regenerative solutions to the patients who need them most.”About Scrub CapitalScrub Capital is a venture capital firm investing in bold founders reshaping the future of health. With a focus on early-stage companies at the intersection of medicine, technology, and design, Scrub Capital backs teams with a clear vision and the ability to execute.About Spark SpineSpark Spine is a medical device startup developing regenerative technologies for spinal and orthopedic healing. Its proprietary piezoelectric biomaterial, EMP, is engineered to activate endogenous repair pathways and restore functional tissue faster and more effectively than conventional implants.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.