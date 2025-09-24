Drought Warning Issued

Governor Kathy Hochul, with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, today announced a drought warning was issued in 12 counties in the Adirondack and Southern Tier regions and a drought watch was expanded to include six counties in the Susquehanna region. New York State is encouraging all residents, including those dependent on private groundwater wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.

“The less-than-normal amounts of rain have led to dry conditions for many counties in New York, resulting in the Adirondacks and Southern Tier counties being elevated to drought warning status and Susquehanna counties elevated to drought watch,” Governor Hochul said. “While New York State experts continue to closely monitor the data and conditions on the ground, we are taking proactive steps to support communities, farmers and local water suppliers. At the same time, we are urging everyone to do their part to conserve water so we can reduce stress on our resources and prevent more severe impacts in the weeks ahead.”

A drought watch or warning is now in effect for the entire state except for New York City and Westchester County. Drought conditions in this region are determined by New

York City in close coordination with DEC. There are four levels of State drought advisories: watch, warning, emergency, and disaster. There are no mandatory State restrictions under a drought watch or warning. A warning declaration is a notice of impending and imminent severe drought conditions and includes increasing public awareness and voluntary water conservation. Public water supply purveyors and industries are urged to continue to implement local drought contingency plans.

The counties under the drought warning are Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chemung, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, northern Herkimer, Lewis, Steuben, St. Lawrence, and Warren. The counties added to the drought watch are Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Otsego, Madison, and Tioga.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Drought preparedness and prevention requires an active, coordinated effort by all New Yorkers to prevent a water crisis affecting our environment, public health, and economy. Reducing outdoor water use and checking for leaks in homes and businesses can go a long way in conserving water and preventing conditions that could have long-term effects on water resources.”

There is rain in the forecast for many parts of New York State, but the National Weather Service’s forecast suggests a minimal likelihood of significant relief from dry conditions. Observed precipitation over the past 90 days was less than normal across virtually the entire state. Observed precipitation deficits across the state range from two to eight inches. Stream flows and groundwater levels are declining in certain areas.

State Drought Index

In New York, drought status determinations are based on a State Drought Index that uses New York State-specific attributes, so it may differ from national drought assessments. In addition, local conditions may vary, so some areas of the state may make their own determinations of drought stage using locally focused criteria. DEC supports efforts by local governments and other stakeholders to undertake water conservation measures based on specific circumstances.

Drought Preparedness

Certain sectors have the potential to be impacted by drought conditions, including water supply, agriculture, ecosystems, navigation and transportation, energy and manufacturing, and planning and preparedness.

Drought preparedness includes monitoring and evaluation of climatological and conditions for early awareness of a potential drought and the implementation of short- and long-term options for programs and projects to minimize drought impacts. DEC and the U.S. Geological Survey are partners in evaluating hydrologic conditions across the state.

The State’s Drought Management Task Force monitors drought conditions, communicates information, and coordinates with affected communities. The Task Force is governed by the State Drought Management Coordination Annex, which focuses on research, monitoring and possible legislative actions to help prevent and mitigate impacts from droughts. Task Force members include DEC, New York State Office of Emergency Management, Department of Health, Department of Agriculture and Markets, Canal Authority, Thruway Authority, and New York Power Authority. With this coordinated preparedness and response effort, the impact of drought conditions on communities and commerce can be reduced.

Know Your Water

The public can contact their local water system for information about drought preparedness, impacts, and response notices and activities. Additional tips for the public on water conservation can also be found in each water system’s Annual Water Quality Report (AWQR).

Water system contact information and AWQRs can be accessed using the Know Your NY Water website or water systems own websites.

Support for Farmers

It is recommended that on-farm water supplies are monitored regularly, and concerns are communicated with county emergency management and local Soil and Water Conservation Districts. The Cornell Cooperative Extension Disaster Education Network and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets offer additional resources and local support.

Ecosystems

Drought conditions can impact aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems. Reduced stream flows can impact the health of aquatic life. Decreased precipitation impacts terrestrial plants and animals through reduced plant growth. Drought conditions may be a contributing factor to Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) formation. Additional factors, including calm, sunny, and warm days and changing mixing dynamics can create conditions conducive to HAB formation. DEC maintains a HABs Reporting and Notifications page of waterbodies that currently have blooms.

Wildfire Prevention

When wildfire risk is elevated, fire departments should check that their water sources have adequate supply and that the intakes for dry hydrants are sufficiently submerged.

Residents should check with local authorities to see if a burn ban is in place before lighting any fires and ensure that any potential fire sources, including campfires and cigarettes, are fully extinguished.

Private Water Well Assistance

For assistance with water wells that may be affected by drought:

Contact a registered water well contractor to discuss appropriate options for individual needs.

Check that the well is dry due to drought and no other issues. Sometimes the solution is quite simple, like a broken valve or electrical issue. The only way to definitively tell if a well is dry is to measure the water level in the well.

Conserve water year-round to help prevent the effects of drought on water wells.

Consider adding a water storage tank to help get through dry periods.

Clean or redevelop existing wells.

Deepen existing wells or drill a new well. If drilling a new well, properly decommission the old well to protect groundwater quality.

Water Conservation Tips

To protect water resources, water users are encouraged to voluntarily reduce outdoor water use and follow these tips:

Water lawns only when necessary, choose watering methods that avoid waste, and water in the early morning to reduce evaporation and maximize soil hydration;

Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers, or air conditioners to water plants;

Raise lawn mower cutting heights. Longer grass is healthier with stronger roots and needs less water;

Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks;

Fix leaking pipes, hoses, and faucets;

Wash only full loads of dishes and laundry;

Take shorter showers or fill the bathtub partly;

Install water saving plumbing fixtures;

Don’t run the tap to make water hot or cold; and

Wash cars less frequently.

For more water saving tips, visit DEC's Water Use & Conservation webpage. For more information about drought in New York, visit DEC’s website.