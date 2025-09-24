Applications Open for Cybersecurity Grants

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the combined FY2022 and FY2023 State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP) Request for Applications (RFA) for eligible New York State entities to apply for Multi-Factor Authentication tokens. The RFA was developed to help reduce cyber risk and build cyber resiliency in local governments statewide.

“From our bank accounts and social media to the critical infrastructure we rely on as a state, every facet of everyday life depends on a robust network of cybersecurity systems,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m investing in modern cyber infrastructure and tools so New York stays ahead of emerging threats and to ensure that every New Yorker feels secure in the systems they count on.”

Through the utilization of more than $13.9 million in available funding through the federal State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program, this grant program will expand access to cybersecurity tools so that public sector entities in New York have access to sophisticated cyber defenses.

As part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, Congress established the SLCGP to award funding to each state to help eligible entities address cybersecurity risks and threats to information systems owned or operated by or on behalf of State, local, tribal and territorial governments.

To ensure the maximum number of New York State entities can benefit from the limited SLCGP funds, New York will directly procure the tokens for delivery to eligible entities approved for shared services. Once delivered, the State’s Office of Information Technology Services will manage distribution and associated training and support to assist the recipients with implementing the tokens.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): MFA is a method to authenticate a user that requires them to provide two or more verification factors so they can gain access to a resource. New York will provide hardware tokens and professional services that eligible entities can use to implement MFA in their technology environments.

New York State Chief Cyber Officer Colin Ahern said, “Multi-factor authentication is one of the strongest defenses we have against online threats. Government services are delivered increasingly by, with, and through computers and protecting them from damaging cyber attacks has never been more important. With these investments, New York State is helping to reduce cyber risks and protecting New Yorkers from dangerous cyber attacks.”

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “The safe and secure functioning of our economy, critical infrastructure, and government services depends on our ability to protect digital infrastructure and sensitive information. However, as global cyberattacks increase in both frequency and sophistication, fueled in part by the professionalization of the global cybercrime industry, we must raise the bar for what is necessary to successfully defend systems and networks. Cybersecurity attacks remain one of the most critical threats to our residents, businesses and infrastructure. New York State remains committed to mitigating these threats through policy, educational resources, and financial resources aimed at protecting our communities.”

New York State Chief Information Officer and Director of the Office of Information Technology Services Dru Rai said, “Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) is a critical tool in protecting government workers and the systems they operate from the impact of growing cyber threats, and ITS is proud to enable and support this additional layer of defense for our local governments. The $13.9 million in newly announced State and Local cybersecurity grant funding will assist public sector entities across New York in deploying essential cybersecurity tools, significantly strengthening our statewide cybersecurity posture, and safeguarding the digital infrastructure that supports individuals, families, and the communities in which they live.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “The threat of cyberattacks for our local governments has never been greater. Protecting New Yorkers’ personal data and digital infrastructure is imperative to our future. I’m proud to deliver nearly $14 million in federal funding from my Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to bring increased protections to local governments across the state. We need to use every tool at our disposal to stop dangerous cyber criminals before they strike and enhance our resiliency to these attacks. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s partnership in keeping New York’s cyber defense system as strong as possible.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Protecting critical services from cyberattacks is essential to safeguarding our communities. I am grateful that these grants will strengthen our investment in cybersecurity and help defend against threats that target the systems we rely on every day. I remain committed to ensuring New York is prepared to meet these challenges and will keep fighting to deliver the federal dollars our state needs to protect its critical infrastructure.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I’m pleased that our schools are now eligible for the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant. This is a critical step toward easing the burden of purchasing cybersecurity tools for our education system. As schools become more digital and reliant on internet‑based platforms, it is essential they have the tools to protect students, staff, and educators, and to keep their personal information secure from growing cyber threats. I thank the Governor for releasing this funding for both our local governments and schools to ensure every community has the opportunity to strengthen and maintain their cyber systems.”

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez said, “I want to thank the Governor for her leadership in establishing new grant programs, regulations, and legislation to address cyber risks. Cybersecurity and digital safety measures are essential to keeping both our government and established systems running. The state’s prioritization of cyber infrastructure and ensuring the implementation of Multi-Factor authentication across the public sector protects jobs, essential services, and more.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “Governor Hochul and our state agencies involved in cybersecurity protection have been at the forefront of sharing technologies and state assistance with local governments in need of information on evolving threats and defensive strategies. This announcement builds on the Governor’s 2023 release of the NYS Cybersecurity Strategy, enhanced staffing and capabilities at state agencies, upgraded state statutes, and increased guidance to local governments. Our Assembly Science and Technology Committee and both houses of the Legislature are partners with Governor Hochul in delivering more expertise and assistance to local governments.”

New York State Association of Counties Executive Director Stephen Acquario said, “Cybersecurity is a team sport. We all need to be working together—local governments of all shapes and sizes—to protect the systems we rely on to serve the public and operate our governments. Multi-Factor authentication (MFA) needs to be a routine aspect of our cyber defenses, and we appreciate Governor Hochul and our state partners for their commitment to providing local governments with the resources we need to implement MFA and other security measures designed to keep our systems and data safe and secure.”

Association of Towns Executive Director Christopher A. Koetzle said, “We appreciate Governor Hochul's leadership on this important issue which is critical for all local governments across this state. Cybersecurity is fundamental to the safe and proper functioning of our municipalities and these resources will provide much needed assistance for many of our towns that are struggling to keep up with the changing technology in relation to ensuring a secure network.”

New York State Conference of Mayors Barbara Van Epps said, “This grant program represents a vital investment in the cybersecurity preparedness of our local governments. Communities of all sizes -- urban and rural -- face increasing digital threats, and this funding will help ensure they have the tools, training and support necessary to enhance their cyber defenses and safeguard essential public services. NYCOM thanks Governor Hochul for prioritizing local cybersecurity and for recognizing the need for statewide assistance to address these complex issues.”

New York State PTA Executive Director Kyle Belokopitsky said, “Cybersecurity continues to be a critical priority for school districts and parents and families, and we must expand and support ways to protect student data. We are seeing increasing instances of attempted, and completed, cyber attacks against districts, and we thank Governor Hochul for increased support of schools in this critical function.”

Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York launched a nation-leading program to provide cybersecurity services to county and local government entities, providing necessary cybersecurity detection and threat prevention tools for government-owned technical infrastructure across the state.

In 2024, Governor Hochul expanded the Shared Services Program by extending eligibility for the endpoint detection and response (EDR) shared service and added an additional capability, attack surface management (ASM), to the Shared Services Program. To further protect New York's critical infrastructure, Governor Hochul spearheaded new hospital cybersecurity regulations and signed landmark legislation to protect New York's energy grid from cyberattacks as well as in 2025, requiring mandatory cyber incident and ransom payment reporting from all municipal corporations and public authorities. As cyber threats rapidly evolve, New York remains at the cutting edge of cybersecurity preparedness by providing critical services and fostering information sharing so that we can continue to strengthen defenses across the public and private sectors.