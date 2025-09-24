Sacred Tree Foundation Launches Food Donation Drive

Peaches collection drive at the Canciamilla Ranch Donation at the Hijas Del Campo office

Student-led nonprofit redirects surplus produce from Brentwood farms and backyards to nourish families and children in need.

BRENTWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sacred Tree Foundation , a student-run nonprofit, successfully redirected more than 1,300 pieces of fresh fruit and vegetables this summer to support families, farmworkers, and foster youth across Brentwood and Antioch.Led by Heritage High School junior Vanshika Tyagi, the initiative partnered with Canciamilla Ranch and Chao’s Strawberries, ensuring produce that might otherwise be wasted reached three key organizations: Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Hijas Del Campo, and EA Family Services foster care in Antioch.“It’s heartbreaking to see beautiful fruit tossed aside. Partnering with the Sacred Tree Foundation gave new purpose to our hard work,” said Leonard of Canciamilla Ranch. The Chao family of Chao’s Strawberries added: “Every berry is grown with love and care. To see it feed local families rather than go to waste makes all our efforts worthwhile.”The partnership also supported Hijas Del Campo’s field programs, delivering fresh fruit to nourish farmworkers laboring in hot conditions. Immaculate Heart of Mary Church volunteers incorporated the donations into their pantry distributions, while EA Family Services brought the fruit to foster children, offering healthier, comforting meals.The Sacred Tree Foundation has also raised $250 to create Halloween gifts for foster children and is planning further drives across Brentwood, Antioch, and Oakley. This effort highlights how student leadership can reduce food waste, strengthen community ties, and promote sustainability.

