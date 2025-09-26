Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach Partners with Indosole for a Sustainable Step Forward

The first five-star Hotel Indigo in a resort location is partnering with local company, Indosole for a series of collaborations around sustainable fashion

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach is thrilled to announce their collaboration with local Balinese brand Indosole . This partnership continues to display the property's commitment to leading an eco-conscious example in luxury hospitality.Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach has always been implementing an array of initiatives that aid in sustainability, including the Green Composting Project, a water management system, and immersive community-led experiences. They also hosted a rice field planting program that invited individuals to join the hotel team and local farmers in the Mengwi area to cultivate plants. The goal was to donate a portion of the harvest to charitable foundations, support local farmers, and safeguard the region’s rich agricultural heritage.Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach continues to support local businesses and find ways in which they can enhance their own. It was an easy fit with Indosole, as the two brands’ ethos were reflections of each other – working towards a greener future, and in this case, creating stylish, earth-friendly, and socially impactful products. The two brands began to work together earlier this year with a goal to tell guests of Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach the story of Balinese resilience and heritage, making fashion a force for good.Indosole is a Bali-born brand inspired by a rustic pair of tire sandals. By transforming discarded tires that are often left to fill landfills or burned as cheap fuel—into stylish, eco-conscious footwear, Indosole actively helps reduce pollution and prevent the release of harmful toxins into the environment. Their innovative approach turns waste into purpose-driven products that support both the planet and the local community. In partnership with Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, Indosole will sell items in the property’s retail space, offer eco-friendly flip flops in the hotel’s Sava Spa, and provide customized staff uniforms. The retail shop will feature a pop-up area showcasing Indosole’s most popular products for guests to purchase. Sava Spa also plans to replace the hotel’s disposable slippers with Indosole’s sustainable flipflops that guests will receive post-treatment.Images here About Hotel IndigoBali Seminyak Beach: Located on the southern stretch of Seminyak Beach, on the southwest coast of Bali, Indonesia, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach is an easy 30-minute drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport. The resort features 270 spacious rooms and suites as well as 19 villas with private pools, all set out across 4.7 hectares of prime beachfront.Artfully designed interiors reflect the inspiration of the vibrant Seminyak neighborhood, which is a wonderful mix of Balinese tradition and contemporary uniqueness.About Hotel IndigoJust as no places are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are alike. Each Hotel Indigo draws inspiration from the local neighborhood, culture, and popular trends in food, drink, and design to create a warm and vibrant atmosphere. Our hotels provide a gateway to discover and explore some of the world’s most inspiring cities and neighborhoods.About IHG Hotels & Resorts:IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good. With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programs, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,900 in the development pipeline.● Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo● Premium: voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels● Essentials: Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, Garner hotels, avid hotels● Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites● Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

