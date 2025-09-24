Submit Release
Azimji Software Expands Global IT & AI Services with Hyderabad India Corporate Office

Azimji Software_logo – Global IT & AI Services

Founded by Sayad Azimji, Azimji Software provides Web, App, AI, Automation, and IT Outstaffing solutions to global clients from Hyderabad - India.

Azimji Software is committed to making technology simple, scalable, and impactful for businesses worldwide," said Sayad Azimji, Founder & Director, Azimji Software.
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azimji Software Private Limited, founded in 2023 by Sayad Azimji, is rapidly expanding its global footprint in IT and Artificial Intelligence services. With its corporate office at WeWork, Hitech City, Hyderabad, the company provides Website & App Development, AI-powered Tools, Chatbots, Automation, and Digital Marketing solutions.

Currently serving clients across India, Sweden, Canada, USA, and the UK, Azimji Software is building a strong reputation for innovation, reliability, and customer-focused solutions.

“Our mission is to empower businesses worldwide with scalable, affordable, and future-ready IT and AI solutions,” said Sayad Azimji, Founder and Director of Azimji Software.

The company also offers IT Outstaffing services, enabling global clients to access skilled professionals for web, mobile, and enterprise software development. Its industry expertise spans healthcare, logistics, education, OTT/media, finance, travel, and manufacturing.

By 2026, Azimji Software aims to be recognized as a leading IT and AI solutions partner, combining corporate discipline with startup agility.

For more details, visit: https://www.azimji.com

