Governor Stein Spotlights North Carolina’s Leadership in Biotech Industry at Fujifilm Biotechnologies Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Today Governor Josh Stein joined leaders of Fujifilm Biotechnologies and local officials at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the company’s new facility in Holly Springs, highlighting North Carolina’s leadership in the biotech industry.

“North Carolina is home to the future of biotech, and we welcome Fujifilm an industry leader,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This overall project will create 1,400 new, good-paying jobs in North Carolina by 2031 and will grow our state’s economy by more than $10 billion over the next decade. Fujifilm isn’t just strengthening the workforce of today – it’s investing in the workforce of tomorrow.”

Fujifilm Biotechnologies’ new Holly Springs facility is home to bioreactors that will aid in the large-scale manufacturing of antibodies and vaccines. Fujifilm has also partnered with Wake Tech to establish a biomechatronics apprenticeship program. Governor Stein’s Advisory Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships, which published its first report in June, seeks to expand access to good jobs with good wages by investing in apprenticeship and technical education programs and securing a post-secondary path for every student in North Carolina.

North Carolina is home to a growing life sciences sector, which employs more than 225,000 people and generates $88.3 billion in annual economic activity. Since taking office in January, Governor Stein has announced more than $19 billion in new investments and more than 26,000 new, good-paying jobs coming to North Carolina. Last week, at the NC Biotech 40th Anniversary Summit, Governor Stein proclaimed September 15-19 as Life Sciences Week and highlighted the state’s leadership in the field.