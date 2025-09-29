Dr. Gayle Friend Launches Unrestricted Sisterhood Community for High-Achieving Women

Dr. Gayle Friend, DHS, launches the Unrestricted Sisterhood Community to empower women toward authentic self-expression and fulfillment. / Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Yount Photography / Photo Credit: Jennifer Yount

QUEBEC, CANADA, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gayle Friend, DHS, a transformational inner fulfillment coach who has been dedicated to studying human behavior, psychology and spirituality for over thirty years, announces the fall 2025 launch of the Unrestricted Sisterhood Community. Dr. Friend’s coaching and mentorship programs are designed to help heart-centered, high-achieving women move beyond endless striving into authentic self-expression and whole-life fulfillment, guided by her signature EASE™ process.

Dr. Friend says, “Women are tired of chasing success markers that don’t bring the happiness they long for. The Unrestricted Sisterhood is about breaking the cycle of striving, and finally stepping into a life of joy by feeling free to express their true selves.”

With over three decades of study in psychology, spirituality, and human behavior—and earning her doctorate in Human Sexuality at the age of fifty—Dr. Friend brings extensive training in modalities, including ThetaHealing, Choice Theory, Emotion-Focused Therapy and Reiki. She guides women beyond external accomplishments into whole-life fulfillment and authentic self-expression.

The Unrestricted Sisterhood is built on four pillars—Connection, Courage, Curiosity, and Cherish—and guided by Dr. Friend’s signature EASE™ process that integrates body, mind, heart, spirit and soul. Together, they create a pathway for women to step into vulnerability and a deeper connection to themselves—allowing them to live a life without restrictions.

She explains, “This is not just about achieving more, it’s about becoming whole, embodied, and alive. I’m dedicated to creating a new standard of success for women—one where a profound connection to the true self becomes the foundation of joyfully fulfilled relationships and an unrestricted life.”

Unrestricted Intimacy™ is Dr. Friend’s coaching company, focused on helping women cultivate authentic connection with themselves and others by aligning body, mind, heart, spirit and soul.

The next cohort for her Inner Circle coaching program begins this October, featuring collaborative small group sessions, confidential one-on-one calls, and between-call support. Bespoke one-to-one coaching is also available.

Dr. Friend’s forthcoming book, Unrestricted Intimacy™, slated for release in the fall of 2026, expands her mission to create a new standard of success where authentic self-connection and expression is the foundation of a joyfully fulfilled life.

To learn more about Dr. Friend’s programs or to inquire about media and speaking, visit DrGayleFriend.com.

About Dr. Gayle Friend

