Freedom Caucus Endorses Sears For Governor

Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC unanimously endorses Winsome Earl-Sears for Virginia Governor.

Winsome's a woman who doesn't want biological males in girls' locker rooms or girls' sports.” — Gene Rose

WAYNESBORO, VA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The current Lt. Governor of Virginia, Winsome Sears was recently endorsed by the Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC. Four years ago Sears became the first woman and the first black to be elected Lt. Governor of Virginia, and now hopes to be the first woman elected governor of Virginia. Gene Rose, Communications Director for the PAC recently stated, "Winsome's positions are clear. She's an immigrant, but opposes illegal immigration. She grew up poor, but is a free market advocate who supports 'Right To Work" in Virginia. She is a Marine and doesn't want criminals to run amok. She wants Virginia schools to do a better job educating students, not indoctrinating them. Winsome's a woman who doesn't want biological males in girls' locker rooms or girls' sports." The polls have tightened in the last two months and turnout will likely determine the next Virginia governor.We value your input. Please feel free to reach us through our web site.

