Laws Whiskey House and BOSS.architecture Honored with AIA Colorado Design of Excellence Award

Award-Winning Design, World-Class Whiskey: Laws Whiskey Sanctuary Earns Top Honors from AIA Colorado.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After expanding their 14-year-old distillery with the addition of a stunning new visitor center and cocktail lounge, Laws Whiskey House has continued to garner widespread recognition since the grand opening of their Whiskey Sanctuary in December 2024.

In recent months, Laws has been celebrated as Best Colorado Distillery by Coloradobiz Magazine and received the coveted 5280 Magazine Top of the Town Award for Top Distillery. Now, the spotlight shines on their visionary design team, BOSS.architecture, who have been awarded the Design of Excellence Award at the prestigious AIA Colorado Annual Design Awards.

The American Institute of Architects Colorado Design Awards celebrate the most outstanding work of AIA Colorado members. BOSS.architecture’s inspired design beautifully captures the essence of Laws’ mission and craft by, in their own words, “shaping the visitor journey, anchoring a series of tactile, emotion-driven spaces that reflect the craft of distillation. Built with honesty and intention, the design transforms industrial forms into soulful spaces of story, texture, and taste.”

The Whiskey Sanctuary offers a must-visit destination for locals and travelers alike, whether you’re a whiskey novice or a seasoned connoisseur. Highlights of the space include:

• The Whiskey Church: A breathtaking architectural centerpiece where every distillery tour begins, featuring hand-built wooden pews and towering Gothic-style windows.

• Cocktail Lounge with a View: A second-story cocktail bar with floor-to-ceiling windows and sweeping mountain views, offering an expertly curated cocktail program in a captivating atmosphere.

• Spiral Staircase Inspired by Whiskey Barrels: An iconic design element that creates a sense of journey and discovery as guests move between spaces.

Visitors are invited to explore the art of whiskey-making through educational distillery tours, which begin in the Whiskey Church, travel through the heart of the production facility, and conclude with a guided tasting at an intimate sensory tasting bar.

“We are beyond proud to see the Laws Whiskey Sanctuary recognized by AIA Colorado,” said Al Laws, Founder and CEO of Laws Whiskey House “BOSS.architecture’s vision brought our story to life, creating a space that reflects our values of patience, craft, and authenticity.”

About Laws Whiskey House

Founded in 2011, Laws Whiskey House makes intentionally bold and terroir-driven whiskeys from Colorado. The distillery’s grain-forward style whiskeys are made with the highest quality corn and heirloom wheat, barley, and rye grown by two Colorado family farms. Laws uses time-tested production techniques that showcase each individual grain's terroir resulting in singular and novel whiskeys.

