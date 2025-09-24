Soheila Rostami, MD, FAAO, FAACS Welcomes 2025– 2026 Facial Cosmetic Surgery Fellow Dr. Youna Choi, MD

Sanctuary Cosmetic Center logo Dr. Soheila Rostami at her Plastic Surgery Center and Medspa in Tysons Corner- Virginia Dr. Youna Choi

Sanctuary Cosmetic Center welcomes Youna Choi, MD as its new Fellow, training under renowned double board-certified facial cosmetic surgeon Dr. Soheila Rostami

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sanctuary Cosmetic Center is proud to announce the arrival of its 2025–2026 Fellow for the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery , Dr. Youna Choi, MD. Over the next year, Dr. Choi will undergo advanced training under the mentorship of Dr. Soheila Rostami , double board-certified oculofacial plastic and facial cosmetic surgeon, and Medical Director of Sanctuary Cosmetic Center. This fellowship will prepare Dr. Choi to become board-eligible in facial cosmetic surgery, furthering the Center’s mission to shape the next generation of leaders in aesthetic medicine.Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dr. Choi has built an impressive academic and surgical career. She earned two Bachelor of Science degrees in Kinesiology and Molecular Biology from Brigham Young University, followed by a medical degree from the University of Utah. Her dedication to advancing the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery led her to conduct research at both Stanford University and Georgetown University.Dr. Choi then completed a demanding General Surgery residency at Albany Medical Center, the busiest Level 1 trauma center in New York. There, she cared for patients with the most complex injuries and critical conditions, honing her surgical precision and judgment under intense circumstances. Her attendings often praised her meticulous closures and artistic eye for detail—while playfully suggesting she was “in the wrong specialty.”It was through these experiences that Dr. Choi discovered her true passion: aesthetic surgery, where science, artistry, and patient transformation converge. She now brings her skill, compassion, and dedication to Sanctuary Cosmetic Center, where she will refine her expertise in both facial and body cosmetic procedures.“We are honored to welcome Dr. Choi to our fellowship program,” said Dr. Soheila Rostami. “Her dedication, surgical talent, and passion for aesthetics are an incredible match for our practice, and we are excited to mentor her as she grows into the next generation of board-certified cosmetic surgeons.”Sanctuary Cosmetic Center remains committed to excellence in patient care, innovation, and education. By welcoming outstanding fellows like Dr. Choi, the practice continues to invest in the future of aesthetic surgery and ensure patients receive care from surgeons trained at the highest level.About Sanctuary Cosmetic CenterLocated in Tysons and Reston, Virginia, Sanctuary Cosmetic Center is a premier medical and surgical practice specializing in facial and body aesthetics. Led by Dr. Soheila Rostami, the Center combines artistry, innovation, and medical expertise to deliver natural, transformative results. With focus on facelift, neck lift, upper and lower Blepharoplasty, brow lift, and non invasive aesthetic procedures like Botox and dermal fillers.________________________________________Media Contact:Sanctuary Cosmetic CenterPhone: (703) 873-7728Email: info@sanctuarycosmeticcenter.comWebsite: www.sanctuarycosmeticcenter.com

