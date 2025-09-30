Virtual Veterans Communities Rebrands As MissionWise

MissionWise Improves higher ed outcomes for military-connected students by supporting the colleges and universities who serve them

New Name Reflects Evolution From Provider of Digital Communities to Strategic Growth Partner For Veteran-Serving Universities Nationwide

While we began with a focus on virtual communities, our work has grown to encompass every aspect of helping colleges and universities better serve military-connected students.” — Chris Tilghman, CEO, MissionWise

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Veterans Communities, a leader in supporting colleges and universities that serve military-connected students, today announced it has changed its name to MissionWise. The organization improves higher education outcomes for military-connected students by partnering with institutional leaders to increase enrollment, completion and career readiness of students who are active-duty military, veterans, or military family members.

Founded in 2020 to help colleges and universities develop remote support services for military-connected students, MissionWise has significantly expanded its offerings over the past five years. The company now provides a full suite of services, including marketing, enrollment, program administration, institutional capacity building, and staffing. It helps partner institutions grow and improve student outcomes through a financially self-sustaining approach to meeting the unique needs of this important and high-potential student population.

Partner Success in Action

MissionWise has a proven track record of creating significant returns for its partners by implementing tailored growth strategies.

The company has partnered with Golden Gate University for more than five years, revitalizing military student services and launching a new student veterans center. This effort resulted in a 30% increase in military student enrollment, a 60% rise in Net Promoter Score (NPS), and a 117% ROI within the first 18 months.

“We were surprised by how rapidly our veteran student population grew and had a good jump in our net promoter score in the first year,” noted Dr. David Fike, President of Golden Gate University.

At Fordham University, a five-year program focused on military-connected students and their dependents is already seeing results, with 152 additional military students enrolled in the first nine months, leading to a one-year ROI of 228%.

MissionWise's strategies are also driving impressive growth at other leading institutions, including The New School, where military student enrollment has grown by 77% in just two years. At Syracuse University, the company has spent three years designing and executing strategic campaigns for local military bases, including Fort Drum, Fort Meade, and New York Air National Guard sites. MissionWise also developed a 5-year growth plan for Hawaii Pacific University to bring in an additional 375 military students and $13M in revenue by 2030.

The Next Chapter

According to MissionWise CEO, Chris Tilghman, the name change not only reflects the organization’s expanded scope of services, but also conveys what the work means to the military-connected students and institutions it serves.

"While we began with a focus on virtual communities, our work has grown to encompass every aspect of helping colleges and universities better serve military-connected students,” said Tilghman. “We look forward to growing with our current partners and stand ready to assist others who want to increase enrollment and better serve those who have served our country.”

For more information, please visit MissionWise.co

About MissionWise

MissionWise is dedicated to improving higher education outcomes for military-connected students by supporting the colleges and universities who serve them. We partner with institutional leaders to increase enrollment, completion and career readiness of students who are active-duty military, veterans, or military family members. Our approach combines best practices in marketing, enrollment and persistence with program administration, performance tracking and institutional capacity building. The result is a scalable, financially self-sustaining approach to meeting the unique needs of this important and high-potential student population. Learn how MissionWise can help your institution increase mission and financial success. Visit us at MissionWise.co.

