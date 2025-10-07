Nobnocket Boutique Inn on Martha’s Vineyard Recognized With Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Award

Nobnocket Boutique Inn

Leading Martha’s Vineyard boutique hotel with acclaimed modern interior design recognized by Condé Nast as the #9 hotel in North East, USA

We are thrilled to receive this prestigious Condé Nast award. Nobnocket is a design-led Martha's Vineyard boutique hotel striving to deliver exceptional experiences. This award is testament to that.” — Simon Hunton, Owner of Nobnocket Boutique Inn

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Nobnocket Boutique Inn recognized as the #9 Hotel in the North East, USA.Condé Nast Traveler received more than 757,000 survey responses from readers across the United States rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades from our readers, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found at cntraveler.com/rca.“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as one of the top ten hotels in the North East USA by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler,” said Simon Hunton, owner of the Nobnocket Boutique Inn. “We are committed to providing visitors to Martha’s Vineyard with a unique, design-led and independently owned boutique hotel that consistently exceeds expectations and this prestigious travel industry accolade is a further testament to the one-of-a-kind experience the Nobnocket provides in its serene, spacious and secluded setting on Martha's Vineyard.”Nobnocket Boutique Inn is an award-winning Martha's Vineyard boutique hotel that has been cited as both the best inn and the best boutique hotel on Martha’s Vineyard . An Art & Crafts manor house jewel set on 2 acres of gardens, its interiors were renovated with a striking contemporary design aesthetic to create a flowing juxtaposition of old and new. The large grounds, patios and spacious common rooms allow for guest relaxation after a day of exploring. Full concierge services are available to plan authentic local experiences. The inn is locally owned and operated and is open year-round. Nobnocket is a Michelin Key property and a founding member of the Martha’s Vineyard Lodging Association and a partner in Kind Traveler’s “Every Stay Give Back” sustainability program.The 2025 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.###Nobnocket Boutique InnMICHELIN Guide 1 Key rated, Condé Nast Readers’ Choice 2021, 2024 & 2025, Yankee Magazine’s Editors’ Choice 2019 & 2023; Best of Boston 2017, Condé Nast Johansens’ Excellence Award 2020-2025Owners: Annabelle & Simon Hunton. Press enquiries please contact lux(at)nobnocket(dot)comFor Condé Nast press inquiries, please contact: awards(at)condenasttraveler(dot)com

