Honoring Sergeant Nigel K. Barnett

Governor Hochul today directed that flags on all State government buildings be lowered in honor of New York State Police Sergeant and Troop K Station Commander Nigel K. Barnett who tragically passed away on September 16. Flags will be flown at half-staff on Thursday, September 25th from sunrise to sunset.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Sergeant Nigel K. Barnett, Station Commander of New York State Police Troop K,” Governor Hochul said. “A 19 year veteran, Sergeant Barnett committed his career to keeping others safe and serving his community with unwavering dedication. Today, I join Sergeant Barnett’s family and colleagues in honoring his life, leadership, and legacy.”