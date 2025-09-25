Premier Smile Center, Fort Lauderdale's Preferred Dentist for Over 20 Years, Shares the Ultimate Smile Makeover Guide

Premier Smile Center, Fort Lauderdale's Preferred Dentist Office for Over 20 Years, Presents the Ultimate Guide to Smile Makeovers

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Smile Center, a leading dental practice renowned for its 20 years of service in Fort Lauderdale, has announced the launch of its comprehensive online guide to smile makeovers. This new resource is designed to help individuals understand how a combination of cosmetic, restorative, and neuromuscular procedures can create a beautiful, healthy, and perfectly functioning smile.

A smile makeover is a fully customized treatment plan aimed at transforming a patient’s dental health and appearance. It is an ideal option for anyone seeking to address a wide range of concerns, including chipped, cracked, or discolored teeth; gaps or misalignment; and damaged or missing teeth. By integrating state-of-the-art procedures such as dental implants, porcelain veneers, orthodontics (including Invisalign), and laser dentistry, Premier Smile Center provides a personalized approach to achieving a flawless, pain-free smile that is both aesthetic and natural-looking.

“A smile makeover is not just about improving your appearance; it’s about transforming your confidence and overall well-being,” says Dr. Charmaine Johnson-Leong, owner of Premier Smile Center. “I love helping my patients discover a smile that reflects the beauty and vitality they feel inside.”

Founded in 2005 by Dr. Charmaine Johnson-Leong, Premier Smile Center has established a reputation for competent and compassionate care. A highly trained and skilled general and cosmetic dentist, Dr. Johnson-Leong completed her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree in 1995 and pursued advanced training in the United States. She has held roles as an assistant director and adjunct faculty member at prestigious dental programs and has published research on various areas of dentistry in publications like Dentistry Today and The Journal of the American Dental Association. The practice is also actively involved in numerous charitable activities, including providing free dentistry to veterans through Freedom Day USA and supporting A Spring of Hope to provide clean water to schools in rural South Africa.

With an eye for aesthetics and a passion for cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Johnson-Leong and her team of dentists in Fort Lauderdale take a highly individualized approach to treatment, ensuring each patient achieves a smile that is both functional and a true reflection of their personality.

