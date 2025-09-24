PRIME Nexus reusable, syringe- based, connected autoinjector platform with customizable cassette

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Portal Instruments and Gerresheimer Expand Partnership to Commercialize PRIME Nexus™ Reusable Autoinjector Platform-Partnership supports development and manufacturing of the PRIME Nexus™ syringe-based, reusable, connected autoinjector platform-Combined expertise provides a comprehensive solution for pharma companies developing drug therapies to treat chronic diseasesCambridge, MA – September 24, 2025. Portal Instruments, a privately held medical device company today announced that it will further expand its partnership with Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries to commercialize the Prime NEXUS™ reusable, connected autoinjector platform. The collaboration brings together the innovative technology of Prime NEXUS™ designed by Portal Instruments, with Gerresheimer’s global footprint, expertise, and excellence in primary packaging and device manufacturing at scale. Pharma companies benefit from an integrated end-to-end delivery solution for their drug. “We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Gerresheimer”, says Dr. Patrick Anquetil, CEO at Portal Instruments. “Together we offer pharma companies a comprehensive solution combining Gerresheimer’s world-class primary packaging and device manufacturing excellence,with our innovative engineering and patient-centric design. Pharma companies benefit from accelerated time to market and reduced complexity of working with multiple suppliers.”“This partnership capitalizes on our respective strengths and shared dedication to innovation and sustainability,” says Daniel Diezi, Global Senior Vice President Advanced Technologies at Gerresheimer. “It underlines our positioning as a system and solution provider to the pharma industry and our commitment to helping customers deliver life-enhancing therapies to patients with chronic diseases.”Multi-use autoinjector platform adapts to various drug formulations.The PRIME Nexus™ reusable electromechanical autoinjector platform was designed by Portal Instruments to enable regular and consistent subcutaneous self-injection of drugs to treat chronic conditions, from diabetes to autoimmune diseases. Incorporating a 1 mL or 2.25 mL syringe which can be supplied by Gerresheimer, the autoinjector accommodates various fill volumes allowing for precise and consistent dosing. PRIME Nexus™ can handle varied viscosities (tested up to 600 cP) serving the needs of both small and large molecule drug formulations.Sustainable and connected design concept meets evolving needsWith its rechargeable, reusable concept the PRIME Nexus™ responds to the growing demand for sustainable solutions that decrease waste in the device industry. Cost per injection is also reduced with all electronics housed in the reusable unit. The reusable two-part design compliments Gerresheimer’s portfolio of drug delivery devices and aligns with the company’s eco-design principles, a key aspect of its sustainability strategy.The autoinjector has a patient-centric design for ease of self-administration. Optional built-in connectivity enables adherence monitoring and data-driven insights for healthcare providers. These design features support patient experience and help optimize therapy efficacy.Available for immediate feasibility testingThe PRIME Nexus™ has already undergone functional and usability testing and is ready for feasibility testing with a specific drug formulation.About Portal InstrumentsPortal Instruments is a privately held medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug delivery platform technologies that transform the administration of injectable medications. Portal's mission is to improve patient experience, adherence, and outcomes through advanced, user-centric delivery solutions.About GerresheimerGerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of drug containment solutions including closures and accessories, as well as drug delivery systems, medical devices and solutions for the health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials, cartridges, ampoules, tablet containers, infusion, dropper and syrup bottles and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. Gerresheimer supports its customers with comprehensive services along the value chain and in addressing the growing demand for enhanced sustainability. With over 40 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. Together with Bormioli Pharma, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 2.4bn in 2024 and currently employs around 13,600 people. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).

