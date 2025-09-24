Military Spouse Jobs Launches NO-COST Virtual Program Manager Certification Camp for Military Spouses

Military Spouse Jobs and VetJobs - Over 112,000 Job Placements and Counting NO-COST Virtual Program Manager Certification Camp

Military Spouse Jobs launches NO-COST Virtual PM Camp with Google Cert Oct 6—empowering spouses to enter one of today’s most in-demand careers.

We are excited to offer this opportunity ... because this initiative bridges the gap between the skills military spouses already possess and the professional certifications employers are seeking.” — Amy Rossi, Dir of Training, Co-Founder Military Spouse Jobs

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Military Spouse Jobs is proud to announce the launch of its No-Cost, Virtual Program Manager Certification Camp, featuring the Google Program Management Certification, beginning October 6, 2025. This innovative, low-barrier initiative is designed to empower military spouses with the credentials and confidence to pursue careers in one of today’s most in-demand fields.“We are excited to offer this opportunity in Partnership with Coursera and Grow with Google, because this initiative bridges the gap between the skills military spouses already possess and the professional certifications employers are seeking, while making training accessible to their unique lifestyle. It’s a high-impact opportunity that opens doors to new career pathways with minimal barriers,” said Amy Rossi, Director of Training and Co-Founder of Military Spouse Jobs.Why Military Spouses Are a Natural Fit for Program Management?Military spouses bring a wealth of lived experience and transferable skills that align seamlessly with program management roles. This camp helps formalize and build upon those strengths:- Organization & Planning: Coordinating family schedules, managing household logistics, and navigating deployments mirror professional planning and coordination.- Communication: Acting as the central communicator between schools, healthcare providers, and military support services reflects stakeholder engagement.- Adaptability & Problem-Solving: Frequent relocations demand flexibility and quick thinking—critical traits for managing complex programs.- Budgeting & Resource Management: Managing household finances translates directly to overseeing program budgets and timelines.A Scalable, High-Impact Initiative.Hosted internally by Military Spouse Jobs, the certification camp is designed to spotlight career advancement resources that may be underutilized or unknown to military spouses. With its streamlined format, the camp is both scalable and sustainable—making it an ideal model for future workforce development efforts.“Military spouses already possess many of the core skills needed to succeed in program management,” said Deb Kloeppel, Founder of Military Spouse Jobs. “This camp is about recognizing those strengths and giving spouses the tools to translate them into meaningful, portable careers.”Military Spouses can register HERE ! Space is limited.Coming Soon: Camps for the 55+ Community!Looking ahead, Military Spouse Jobs will expand its camp offerings to include the 55+ community, with a special emphasis on AI literacy and practical applications. Employers have consistently cited unfamiliarity with emerging technologies like AI as a barrier to employment for older job seekers. These upcoming sessions aim to bridge that gap and empower participants with the tools and confidence needed to thrive in today’s tech-driven job market.

