FamilySearch’s RootsTech 2026 Registration Is Now Open

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RootsTech by FamilySearch announced today that registration for RootsTech 2026, the world’s largest family discovery event, is now open. The event will be held 5–7 March 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and online at RootsTech.org. Select content will be available in multiple languages. Register now for the in-person or online experience and plan to enjoy this one-of-a-kind global family connection and discovery event. Find and share this announcement in the FamilySearch Newsroom.RootsTech 2026 will offer a dynamic mix of in-person and virtual experiences designed to educate and inspire individuals at every stage of their family history journey. Last year’s conference drew millions of participants from over 200 countries and territories.“Every year, we look forward to welcoming millions of RootsTech participants from around the world,” said FamilySearch director of events, Jonathan Wing. “We are committed to providing a world-class experience that will inspire and empower our attendees to make meaningful discoveries.”WHAT TO EXPECT AT ROOTSTECH 2026Hundreds of Classes: Choose from online and in-person classes led by content specialists, addressing topics for curiosity seekers to advanced researchers.Expo Hall: Explore this interactive showcase of the latest innovations in family discovery and connection products, services, and technologies. The experience is available to both in-person and online participants.Main Stage Presentations: Enjoy inspiring presentations, insights, and performances from celebrities, influencers, and specialists who will share their personal family stories.Family Discovery Day: Experience this free, family-focused event on Saturday, 7 March 2026. It will be filled with fun activities, games, and discovery ideas for the entire family.ROOTSTECH 2026 REGISTRATION DETAILSIn-Person Conference: Early bird registration is available for just $99 for a limited time.Online Conference: Receive free access to all virtual sessions and events on RootsTech.org. Registration Day Livestream : Join the FamilySearch team live on September 24, 2025, at 12 p.m. MST to learn how to make the most of your RootsTech experience.Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with your relatives and family history enthusiasts worldwide and discover new ways to explore your family’s story. Register today at RootsTech.org.###RELATEDRootsTech Blog (familysearch.org/en/blog/tag/rootstech)RootsTech Previous Keynotes and Speakers (familysearch.org/en/rootstech/speakers)Browse the RootsTech Free On-Demand Library (familysearch.org/en/rootstech/library)RootsTech 2026 registration is Now Open--Official Blog Post (familysearch.org/en/blog/rootstech-2026-registration)SOCIAL MEDIAFollow FamilySearch and RootsTech social separately on Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | X (formerly Twitter)ABOUT ROOTSTECHRootsTech is hosted by FamilySearch International, a nonprofit organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The conference brings together individuals, families, and organizations from around the world to celebrate the power of family connections through technology, storytelling, and discovery.ABOUT FAMILYSEARCHFamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. We are a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use our records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 125 years. People access our services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 6,500 FamilySearch centers in 129 countries, including the main FamilySearch Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.© 2025 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.

