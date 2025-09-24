WealthWave World Headquarters & Leadership Center at World Park Opens in Alpharetta on September 26

WealthWave Big Vision Event Logo WealthWave Headquarters Alpharetta

New Facility Features a Multi-Million Dollar Vision Theater Equipped with An IMAX-Style Video Wall With 8K Resolution and a Staggering 18.3 Million Pixels

Financial illiteracy is one of the greatest threats to people’s long-term security, yet it’s a challenge we can overcome with the right education” — Tom Mathews

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WealthWave, a Georgia-based financial services company founded in 2012 with a mission to eradicate financial illiteracy, is proud to announce the official grand opening of its new world headquarters and leadership center at World Park in Alpharetta, located at 190 Bluegrass Valley Pkwy. The event will draw hundreds of the company’s agents from around the country, and will take place on Friday, Sept. 26 and Saturday, Sept. 27 from 1:00p.m. to 9:00 p.m.Sitting on approximately 42,000 square feet of space, the building will be home to WealthWave’s executive leadership team and features a new jaw-dropping VISION Theater, a cutting-edge presentation and training space featuring a massive I-MAX video wall with two screens that measure 53-feet-wide by 10-feet-tall, broadcasting in 8K resolution with 18.3 million pixels and a 32,000-watt Dolby Atmos surround sound system. The VISION Theater is unlike any business venue in America, designed to inspire, educate and empower leaders at the highest level.While the new headquarters sets a bold architectural statement, its real power lies in the mission it represents. WealthWave is dedicated to empowering the 4.5 million people worldwide who lack a basic understanding of how money works, offering them tools, education, and a clear path toward lasting financial security.“Financial illiteracy is one of the greatest threats to people’s long-term security, yet it’s a challenge we can overcome with the right education,” said Tom Mathews, CEO of WealthWave and author of ‘How Money Works.’ “We’re proud to call Alpharetta home, and with our new headquarters and VISION Theater, we’re expanding our ability to reach people around the globe, helping them take control of their financial futures.”The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with company leaders and local officials taking place at 7:00 p.m. both days; facility tours showcasing the new, modern headquarters and theater; keynote remarks on the importance of financial literacy in today’s economy; and networking opportunities with WealthWave leaders, partners, and community members.To learn more about the grand opening event and new worldwide headquarters, visitTake WealthWave’s Financial Literacy Quiz (FLQ) at TakeTheFLQ.com Learn about TheMoneyBooks Series at https://howmoneyworks.com/ About WealthWaveWealthWave is a financial services company dedicated to closing the financial literacy gap by providing clear, accessible and actionable education and solutions. Through its team of more than 10,000 professionals and global reach, WealthWave equips individuals and families with the knowledge they need to make smarter financial decisions and build lasting wealth. https://wealthwave.com/ *Note to media: high-res images from the event will be available.

