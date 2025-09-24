Beardman Building Services – Custom Roofing & Exteriors FORTIFIED™ Roof Provider Certification – A Program of IBHS A recently completed FORTIFIED™ Roof installed by Beardman Building Services in Bradenton, FL

Beardman Building Services Now a FORTIFIED™ Roof Provider, Offering Stronger Protection for Homeowners

FORTIFIED™ is more than a badge; it’s a commitment to resilience,” Smith said. “We’re proud to be part of the movement raising roofing standards in Florida.” — Brian Smith

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beardman Building Services, a Sarasota-based roofing and construction company proudly serving homeowners in Bradenton and across the Gulf Coast, today announced it has officially earned FORTIFIED™ Roof Provider certification. This credential positions Beardman among an elite group of contractors trained to install roofs that exceed standard building codes and are designed to better withstand hurricanes, high winds, and severe storms.The FORTIFIED™ program, developed by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), is recognized nationwide for helping homeowners protect their properties, reduce insurance costs, and increase resale value. With this certification, Beardman can now offer FORTIFIED™ Roof installations that give families peace of mind before, during, and after major weather events.Raising the Standard of Roofing in Florida“Florida homeowners know how important it is to have a roof that’s built to last through hurricane season,” said Brian Smith, Owner of Beardman Building Services. “Becoming a FORTIFIED™ Certified Provider means we can deliver stronger, safer roofing systems that protect not just homes, but the people inside them. This certification reflects our commitment to quality, resilience, and doing things the right way.”Unlike standard building codes, FORTIFIED™ roofing standards are based on years of scientific research and real-world testing. They require stricter installation practices such as sealed roof decks, enhanced underlayments, stronger fasteners, and wind-resistant edges. These upgrades dramatically reduce the risk of water intrusion and roof failure during storms.Benefits for HomeownersHomeowners who choose a FORTIFIED™ Roof installed by Beardman can expect:• Greater Protection — Roofs designed to withstand high winds, heavy rain, and flying debris.• Insurance Savings — Many insurers offer discounts for FORTIFIED™ certified homes.• Higher Home Value — Buyers increasingly seek storm-ready homes with proven resilience.• Peace of Mind — Confidence that your roof is built above and beyond minimum code.Commitment to ExcellenceBeardman Building Services continues to invest in advanced training and industry credentials, including HAAG certification, OSHA 30-hour training, and manufacturer partnerships. With the addition of FORTIFIED™, Beardman is now one of the few contractors in Florida offering a complete package of professional expertise, safety-first practices, and disaster-ready solutions.“We’ve seen how devastating storms can be for families and communities,” Smith added. “By combining our roofing experience with FORTIFIED™ standards, we’re helping to build a stronger Florida, one home at a time.”About Beardman Building ServicesBeardman Building Services is a Sarasota-based roofing and construction company specializing in premium, yet affordable roofing solutions. Known for its Precision Quote tool, high-quality workmanship, and commitment to customer satisfaction, Beardman is dedicated to protecting homes and families in Bradenton, Sarasota, and across Florida’s Gulf Coast.For more information about Beardman Building Services and FORTIFIED™ roofing, visit www.beardmanbuilding.com or call (941) 786 8492 .Media Contact:Brian SmithOwner, Beardman Building Services📞 (941) 786 8491📧 brian@beardmanbuilding.com

