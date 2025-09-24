Beardman Building Services Now a FORTIFIED™ Roof Provider
Beardman Building Services Now a FORTIFIED™ Roof Provider, Offering Stronger Protection for Homeowners
The FORTIFIED™ program, developed by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), is recognized nationwide for helping homeowners protect their properties, reduce insurance costs, and increase resale value. With this certification, Beardman can now offer FORTIFIED™ Roof installations that give families peace of mind before, during, and after major weather events.
Raising the Standard of Roofing in Florida
“Florida homeowners know how important it is to have a roof that’s built to last through hurricane season,” said Brian Smith, Owner of Beardman Building Services. “Becoming a FORTIFIED™ Certified Provider means we can deliver stronger, safer roofing systems that protect not just homes, but the people inside them. This certification reflects our commitment to quality, resilience, and doing things the right way.”
Unlike standard building codes, FORTIFIED™ roofing standards are based on years of scientific research and real-world testing. They require stricter installation practices such as sealed roof decks, enhanced underlayments, stronger fasteners, and wind-resistant edges. These upgrades dramatically reduce the risk of water intrusion and roof failure during storms.
Benefits for Homeowners
Homeowners who choose a FORTIFIED™ Roof installed by Beardman can expect:
• Greater Protection — Roofs designed to withstand high winds, heavy rain, and flying debris.
• Insurance Savings — Many insurers offer discounts for FORTIFIED™ certified homes.
• Higher Home Value — Buyers increasingly seek storm-ready homes with proven resilience.
• Peace of Mind — Confidence that your roof is built above and beyond minimum code.
Commitment to Excellence
Beardman Building Services continues to invest in advanced training and industry credentials, including HAAG certification, OSHA 30-hour training, and manufacturer partnerships. With the addition of FORTIFIED™, Beardman is now one of the few contractors in Florida offering a complete package of professional expertise, safety-first practices, and disaster-ready solutions.
“We’ve seen how devastating storms can be for families and communities,” Smith added. “By combining our roofing experience with FORTIFIED™ standards, we’re helping to build a stronger Florida, one home at a time.”
About Beardman Building Services
Beardman Building Services is a Sarasota-based roofing and construction company specializing in premium, yet affordable roofing solutions. Known for its Precision Quote tool, high-quality workmanship, and commitment to customer satisfaction, Beardman is dedicated to protecting homes and families in Bradenton, Sarasota, and across Florida’s Gulf Coast.
For more information about Beardman Building Services and FORTIFIED™ roofing, visit www.beardmanbuilding.com or call (941) 786 8492 .
⸻
Media Contact:
Brian Smith
Owner, Beardman Building Services
📞 (941) 786 8491
📧 brian@beardmanbuilding.com
🌐 www.beardmanbuilding.com
Brian Smith
Beardman Building Services
+1 941-786-8492
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.