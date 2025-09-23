Missouri Woman Sentenced in Scheme to Fraudulently Foreclose on Graceland

Memphis, TN – Lisa Jeannie Findley, 54, of Kimberling City, Missouri, was sentenced to serve 57 months in federal prison related to her unsuccessful scheme to defraud Elvis Presley’s family of millions of dollars and steal the family’s ownership interest in Graceland, Elvis Presley’s former home located in Memphis, Tennessee. Interim United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., announced the sentence today.

According to the indictment returned by a federal grand jury in September 2024, Findley orchestrated a scheme to conduct a fraudulent sale of Graceland, falsely claiming that Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, had pledged the historic landmark as collateral for a loan that she failed to repay before her death. Findley pled guilty in February 2025 to a charge of mail fraud arising from this scheme.

In addition to the prison term, Senior United States District Court Judge, John T. Fowlkes, Jr., also ordered Findley to serve a three-year period of supervision following her release from custody.

“Fame and money are magnets for criminals who look to capitalize on another person’s celebrity status. In this case, Ms. Findley took advantage of the very public and tragic occurrences in the Presley family as an opportunity to prey on the name and financial status of the heirs to the Graceland estate; attempting to steal what rightfully belongs to the Presley family for her personal gain. Postal Inspectors and their law enforcement partners put an end to her scheme, protecting the Presley family from continued harm and stress. Today’s sentencing marks the culmination of our relentless investigative work in this case and is another example of our commitment in bringing criminals to justice for their illegal activity,” said Eric Shen, Inspector in Charge of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Criminal Investigations Group.

“Orchestrating a scheme to conduct a fraudulent sale of Graceland is a crime against both the Presley family and the public,” said Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico of the Federal Bureau of Investigation - Nashville Field Office. “This sentence serves as a reminder that the FBI is committed to vigorously pursue cases against individuals, in the United States and abroad, who would steal an identity and use fraud to benefit themselves personally. It is thanks to the dedication of the FBI and our partners that justice was served.”

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the FBI – Memphis Field Office. Assistant Chief Cory E. Jacobs and Trial Attorneys Christopher Fenton and Aaron Henricks of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant United States Attorney Carroll L. Andre III for the Western District of Tennessee prosecuted the case.

