Phoenix Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Robbery and Shooting

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Junn Alan Quinto Coleman, 35, of Phoenix, was sentenced on September 22, by United States District Judge Sharad H. Desai to 18 years in prison. Coleman previously pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act Robbery, a federal crime that prohibits actual or attempted robbery that affects interstate commerce, and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.

On January 2, 2024, Coleman and an accomplice robbed Phoenix Soles streetwear store on Central Avenue in Phoenix. During the robbery, Coleman pointed a firearm at those inside the store. He then pistol-whipped and shot one man in the shoulder. Coleman and his accomplice stole cash, merchandise, and jewelry during the crime. Investigators with the FBI and the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) identified Coleman from his facial tattoos.

“This case is a prime example of multiple agencies working together to curtail violent crime in our community,” said United States Attorney Timothy Courchaine. “We are grateful for the work of the Phoenix Police Department, FBI, and Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry in quickly identifying the shooter and bringing him to justice.”

This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

The Phoenix Police Department, FBI’s Phoenix Division, and the ADCRR conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Chapman, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

