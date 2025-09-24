Texas Man Sentenced To Prison For Cattle Theft Scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Clint Clifford Sicking, 41, of Muenster, Texas, was sentenced to 27 months in prison today for his role in a scheme involving the theft of livestock, announced Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Sicking was also ordered to serve two years under court supervision after he completes his prison term and to pay $406,707 in restitution to the victims of his offense.

Miles B. Davis, Special Agent in Charge, Office of the Inspector General, Office of Investigation of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA-OIG), Southeast Region, Steven Gutierrez, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the United States Secret Service, Charlotte Field Office, Donald “Trey” Eakins, Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), Charlotte Field Office, Sheriff Alan Norman of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Darren Campbell of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, join U.S. Attorney Ferguson in making today’s announcement.

According to court documents and court proceedings, from April 2018 to October 2022, Sicking conspired with William Dalton Edwards to defraud livestock markets, also known as sales barns, in Iredell and Cleveland Counties, North Carolina. On multiple occasions during the relevant time frame, Sicking and Edwards purchased cattle from sales barns in North Carolina and wrote checks to pay for the cattle, knowing the checks were worthless, since there were insufficient funds to cover the checks and pay for the cattle.

Sicking and Edwards then arranged to transport the cattle out-of-state before the defrauded sales barns and financial institutions could determine their checks were worthless. The stolen cattle were then resold in Texas and Oklahoma. Over the course of the scheme, Sicking and Edwards allegedly fraudulently obtained more than 750 head of cattle and caused over $400,000 in losses to sales barns in North Carolina. The sales barns—which are family-owned—incurred these losses because they are required to pay farmers and ranchers immediately after the sale of their livestock.

Sicking pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the United States and to violate the laws of the United States. One of the objects of the charged conspiracy was to hamper and impede the Packers and Stockyard Division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture in its regulation of fair livestock markets.

Sicking remains released on bond and will be ordered to report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility. Edwards was previously sentenced to 24 months in prison for his participation in the scheme.

In making today’s announcement, U.S. Attorney Ferguson commended the USDA-OIG, the U.S. Secret Service, IRS-CI, and the Cleveland and Iredell County Sheriff’s Offices for their investigation of the case. U.S. Attorney Ferguson also thanked the Stanly County District Attorney’s Office for its assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael E. Savage of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte prosecuted the case.