Former Hickory Firefighter Sentenced To Prison For Possession Of Child Sexual Abuse Material

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson announced today that Nate Eli Kurzak, 22, of Hickory, N.C., and a former firefighter, was sentenced to 84 months in prison today for possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). In addition to the prison term imposed, Kurzak was ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release and to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.

James C. Barnacle, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Charlotte Division, and Chief Reed Baer of the Hickory Police Department, join U.S. Attorney Ferguson in making today’s announcement.

According to court records, in August 2023, law enforcement received information that an individual later identified as Kurzak was using a cloud-based file hosting site to upload suspected CSAM. Officers with the Hickory Police Department executed a search warrant at Kurzak’s residence, seizing a computer, a cell phone, and other electronic devices. Law enforcement also interviewed Kurzak, who admitted to having and accessing CSAM. A forensic examination of the seized devices revealed that Kurzak possessed over 2,000 videos and 600 images of CSAM, some of which depicted prepubescent minors being sexually abused. The forensic analysis furthered revealed evidence that Kurzak distributed CSAM to other individuals online. At the time of his arrest, Kurzak was a firefighter with the Hickory Fire Department.

Kurzak pleaded guilty to one count of possession and access with intent to distribute child pornography. He remains in custody pending placement at a federal facility by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The FBI and the Hickory Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Cervantes of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte handled the prosecution.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.