Massachusetts Couple Convicted of Sex Trafficking

BOSTON – A Worcester, Mass. husband and wife were convicted on Sept. 22, 2025, of sex trafficking following a six-day jury trial.

Kiersten Soto, 32, and Moises Soto, 33, were each convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion- both counts relating to the interfamilial trafficking of a younger relative. Kiersten Soto was also convicted of one count of traveling or using interstate facilities to promote unlawful activities. U.S. District Court Judge Margaret R. Guzman scheduled sentencing for Dec. 19, 2025. The defendants were arrested and indicted in December 2022.



Evidence presented at trial proved that from February through May 2022, the Sotos used force, fraud and coercion to traffic the victim for commercial sex in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Rhode Island. A website was used to advertise the victim to sex buyers all over New England. Kiersten Soto regularly threatened the victim with violence, abandonment and involuntary commitment to a facility. Moises Soto used extreme physical violence including – beatings, assaults with wooden dowel rods and choking if he victim failed to make enough money. Videos from the defendants’ cell phones show the defendants cornering the victim in their home, threatening her, berating her, calling her a snitch, all while the victim suffered through agonizing drug withdrawals.

“Kiersten and Moises Soto built their so-called livelihood off of brutality and control. The Sotos compounded their cruelty by recording the abuse – immortalizing the victim’s trauma for their own depraved purposes,” said United States Attorney Leah B. Foley. “Today’s convictions send the unmistakable message that this office will relentlessly pursue those who traffic in human suffering, and we will not stop until they are exposed, prosecuted, and brought to justice.”

“HSI has no tolerance for those who exploit and traffic vulnerable individuals,” said Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England. “With these two traffickers brought to justice, a victim is now free from exploitation and on the path to healing. HSI is grateful for the partnership and support of our local and state partners from the Marlborough Police Department, the Worcester Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police.”

The charge of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion provides for a sentence of at least 15 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 and mandatory restitution to the victim. The charge of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking provides for a sentence of up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, and mandatory restitution to the victim. The charge of traveling or using interstate facilities to promote unlawful activities, specifically prostitution, provides for a sentence oof up to five years in prison, a maximum of three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

U.S. Attorney Foley and HSI SAC Krol made the announcement. Special assistance was provided by the Massachusetts State Police and the Marlborough and Worcester Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephen W. Hassink and Torey B. Cummings of the Criminal Division are prosecuting the case.

