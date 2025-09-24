Allston Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking "Date Rape" Drug and Methamphetamine

BOSTON – An Allston man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to trafficking methamphetamine and 1,4-Butanediol (BDO), an analogue of Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB) – more commonly known as the “date rape drug” – out of his Allston home.

Peter Schiepers, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine; two counts of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute Butanediol (an analogue of GHB); and two counts of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for Jan. 7, 2026. In April 2025, Schiepers was indicted by a federal grand jury.

In November 2024, law enforcement received information that Schiepers was supplying methamphetamine in and around the Boston area. Between November 2024 and February 2025, a cooperating source conducted multiple controlled purchases from Schiepers.

Specifically, in January 2025, Schiepers conducted a transaction for one ounce of methamphetamine. In February 2025 he sold four ounces of methamphetamine and a liter of BDO.



The charge of possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million. The charge of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Jarod A. Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New England Field Office made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Boston Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Boston Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney John O. Wray of the Narcotics & Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.