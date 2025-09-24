PENSACOLA MAN CHARGED WITH FEDERAL DRUG AND FIREARMS OFFENSES

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA – Tre’Veonce Ezekiel Sanders, 19, of Pensacola, was indicted by a federal grand jury this week charging him with possession of a machinegun, possession of an unregistered firearm, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the charges today.

Sanders appeared for his arraignment in federal court before United States Magistrate Judge Zachary C. Bolitho on September 23, 2025, in Pensacola, Florida. Jury trial is scheduled for November 3, 2025, before District Court Judge M. Casey Rodgers.

If convicted, Sanders faces up to ten years’ imprisonment for each of the firearms offenses and up to five years’ imprisonment for the drug crime.

The case was joint investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Assistant United States Attorney Jessica S. Etherton is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation by a grand jury that a defendant has committed a violation of federal criminal law and is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America (https://www.justice.gov/dag/media/1393746/dl?inline) a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

