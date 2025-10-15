Interstate Plastics Receives 2025 IAPD Education Circle of Champions Award

Education Circle of Champions Award 2025 (Bronze Level)

Interstate Plastics received IAPD’s Education Circle of Champions Award for its ongoing commitment to material excellence and education.

By enhancing existing efforts, developing new programs, and engaging with its community, Interstate Plastics reinforces its position as a leader in materials education.” — Christopher Isar

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of the company’s ongoing commitment to material excellence and education, Interstate Plastics was presented with the Bronze-Level Education Circle of Champions Award by the International Association of Plastics Distribution (IAPD) at the 69th IAPD Annual Convention on October 2, 2025, in Chicago. The award recognizes companies that deliver innovative educational initiatives and prioritize continuous learning. Building on the company’s commitment , Interstate Plastics drives educational excellence by investing in its internal training. IAM University, the company’s online learning platform, serves as the foundation for this work. The platform introduces new team members to the material solutions industry and provides modern training in materials, applications, professional sales techniques, and essential soft skills. IAM University is frequently updated with new lessons to stay current on the latest materials and industry trends.Interstate Plastics’ focus on curiosity and continuous improvement extends to leadership development. Interstate Plastics invests in leadership development through its internal coaching and mentorship program. These sessions help strengthen interpersonal communication and management skills for team leads and emerging leaders, fostering a culture of learning, collaboration, and innovation.Interstate Plastics requires monthly safety training for all team members, covering warehouse operations, equipment handling, office ergonomics, and injury prevention. These trainings reinforce accountability and awareness, supporting the company’s high standard of educational excellence across every work environment.The company also supports the growth of early talent. Interstate Plastics’ internship program introduces students to the materials industry and helps them build core business skills, including customer communication, problem-solving, and teamwork. Designed to inspire curiosity and link classroom learning with real-world applications, the program equips students with practical experience for their future careers.Interstate Plastics prioritizes education within its community by hosting student tours at its facilities. These visits provide students with a firsthand look at materials, machining techniques, and safety practices, encouraging exploration and fostering a deeper understanding of advanced manufacturing.By enhancing existing efforts, developing new programs, and engaging with its community, Interstate Plastics reinforces its position as a leader in materials education . Guided by curiosity and a commitment to continuous improvement, the company is dedicated to expanding these initiatives and supporting the next generation of industry professionals.Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Plastics is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Plastics for over 45 years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.