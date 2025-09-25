PagePeek Expands Academic Platform to Unite Writing, Research, and Evaluation in One Workspace

AI+Office=PagePeek Start your journey with PagePeek Your Ultimate Academic Partner

New academic platform from PagePeek supports drafting, evaluation, and research integration for the higher education community.

Academic work requires clarity and rigor, and tools like PagePeek can help provide consistent support across writing and research.” — Emily Ward, Higher Education Advisor

LONDON, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than a decade, tools such as Google Docs and Microsoft Office have supported collaborative writing. However, academic work often extends beyond drafting, requiring integrated solutions for research, data, and presentations.

London-based platform PagePeek has announced an expanded academic technology system designed to support integrated workflows, research-specific functionality, and multilingual access.



Key Features

Cross-format interaction: Move between writing, data, presentations, and PDF materials within a single workspace.

Collaboration tools: Built-in commenting, editing, and version history designed for academic teams.

AI-assisted workflows: Tools that help generate slides, organize research drafts, and suggest formula structures.

Knowledge base integration: Centralized storage for references and prior work that can be reused in new projects.



Academic Applications

The platform incorporates modules such as AI Professor for structured feedback, AI Detection for academic integrity, and automated citation generation. For example, doctoral candidates can generate presentation slides directly from dissertation drafts while maintaining consistent referencing.



Early User Feedback

Pilot users report that consolidating multiple functions into one platform helps reduce reliance on separate applications. A postgraduate student in London noted that “working within one environment has streamlined my preparation process and reduced time spent on formatting.”



Global Accessibility

PagePeek supports nine major languages, making its tools accessible to international students and researchers. Multilingual features aim to reduce barriers for non-native English speakers in academic writing and presentation.



Sector Context

Education technology specialists observe that integrated platforms are increasingly sought after in higher education. By focusing on research-specific needs, PagePeek positions itself within this trend, providing a system tailored to academic rather than corporate use.



About PagePeek

PagePeek is a London-based academic AI company focused on integrated research, writing, and evaluation tools. Its platform supports students, researchers, and institutions in producing work that meets academic standards of rigor, clarity, and integrity.

