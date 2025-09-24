Global Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market to Reach USD 3.2 Billion by 2035, Growing at 10.6% CAGR | TMR

Global fragment-based drug discovery market valued at $1.1B in 2024, set to grow at 10.6% CAGR, reaching $3.2B by 2035

FBDD is reshaping drug pipelines with AI, cryo-EM, and novel fragments, enabling faster hit validation, first-in-class targets, and portfolio sustainability.” — Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The pharmaceutical industry is under mounting pressure to innovate faster, reduce development timelines, and address unmet medical needs in areas such as oncology, immunology, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders. In response, Fragment-Based Drug Discovery (FBDD) has emerged as a transformative approach to identify novel chemical starting points for drug development. Unlike traditional high-throughput screening, which evaluates large molecules against target proteins, FBDD focuses on smaller molecular fragments, optimizing efficiency and increasing the likelihood of discovering first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutics.The global Fragment Based Drug Discovery Market was valued at US$ 1.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2025 and 2035, reaching US$ 3.2 billion by 2035. Market expansion is driven by regulatory incentives for breakthrough and orphan drugs, rising venture capital investments, and the increasing adoption of sophisticated structural biology techniques such as high-field NMR, X-ray crystallography, and cryo-EM.Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here –Analysts’ Viewpoint on FBDD Market ScenarioAnalysts highlight that the growth of FBDD is fueled by both scientific necessity and strategic opportunity. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are navigating patent cliffs, high R&D costs, and increasing disease burdens. FBDD provides an avenue to explore challenging targets such as protein-protein interactions, allosteric sites, and membrane proteins, which are often intractable with conventional drug discovery methods.The adoption of FBDD is accelerated by:Regulatory incentives that promote orphan and first-in-class drug development.Technological advancements in structural biology and biophysical screening.Data-driven decision-making, integrating Structure-Activity Relationships (SAR), structural, and biophysical datasets.Collaborative research models, including CRO partnerships, risk-sharing, and option-to-license agreements.Modern FBDD programs are leveraging computational modeling, microfluidics, and AI-driven analytics to reduce the design-make-test cycle and optimize lead compounds’ ADME (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, and Excretion) profiles.Introduction to Fragment-Based Drug DiscoveryFragment-Based Drug Discovery identifies low-molecular-weight chemical fragments as the starting points for drug development. These fragments, although binding weakly to protein targets, can be elaborated using medicinal chemistry to achieve high-affinity, drug-like molecules.Key Advantages of FBDD:Exploration of chemical space: Fragments are smaller and cover diverse chemical space more efficiently than large molecules.Optimized binding efficiency per atom: Facilitates detection of interactions with challenging targets.Flexibility in design: Fragments can be grown, merged, or linked to develop potent compounds.Targeting undruggable proteins: Enables exploration of protein-protein interactions, allosteric sites, RNA targets, molecular glues, and degrader starting points.Structural biology techniques such as NMR, X-ray crystallography, and cryo-EM are central to FBDD, enabling visualization of fragment binding and guiding rational design. Computational modeling and biophysical assays complement these approaches to identify, optimize, and validate hits efficiently.Drivers of the Fragment-Based Drug Discovery MarketHigh Efficiency and VersatilityFBDD is significantly more efficient than traditional high-throughput screening. Smaller fragment libraries are manageable, cost-effective, and capable of exploring chemical diversity more thoroughly. The process reduces early-stage attrition, decreases time to lead identification, and allows for flexible modifications to enhance potency and selectivity.The versatility of FBDD enables:Screening against emerging or difficult targets.Early integration of translational pharmacology and biomarker strategies.Rapid optimization of hit fragments into clinically relevant drug candidates.Innovations in Fragment LibrariesThe development of chemically and structurally diverse fragment libraries is a major driver of market growth. Modern libraries include:Covalent fragments for targeted covalent inhibition.RNA-targeted fragments for expanding beyond protein targets.Natural product-like fragments that mimic biologically relevant scaffolds.Computationally designed libraries optimized with AI and machine learning to predict fragment performance.Enhanced fragment libraries increase hit quality, accelerate the drug discovery process, and expand the scope of FBDD to previously undruggable targets.Biophysical Techniques Leading the FBDD MarketBiophysical screening techniques are central to FBDD due to their sensitivity, accuracy, and reproducibility. Leading methods include:Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy – Detects weak binding and provides structural insights.X-ray Crystallography – Visualizes fragment binding and guides structural elaboration.Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) & MicroScale Thermophoresis (MST) – Quantifies binding kinetics and cooperativity.Mass Spectrometry (MS) & Isothermal Titration Calorimetry (ITC) – Validates fragment hits and maps interactions.These techniques allow rapid hit identification, structure-informed optimization, and reliable transition from fragments to lead compounds. Combining biophysical and computational methods enhances throughput, reduces costs, and improves success rates.Regional OutlookNorth America – Market LeaderNorth America dominated the global FBDD market in 2024 due to:Presence of well-funded biotech and pharmaceutical companies.Access to cutting-edge structural biology and computational platforms.Regulatory support for precision medicine and orphan drug development.High concentration of CROs, research institutions, and skilled scientists.The region continues to attract investments, partnerships, and collaborations, solidifying its leadership in global FBDD adoption.EuropeEurope is witnessing growth through collaborative research and licensing agreements. The region emphasizes structural biology innovation, biophysical screening capabilities, and fragment library development, with notable hubs in the U.K., Germany, and Switzerland.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is emerging as a growth hotspot due to:Expanding pharmaceutical and biotech sectors in China, India, and Japan.Increasing government initiatives supporting innovation and clinical translation.Rising adoption of specialized CRO networks for FBDD services.Latin America and Middle East & AfricaThese regions are gradually adopting FBDD through academic collaborations and CRO services, with growth potential tied to emerging biotech ecosystems and investment in drug discovery infrastructure.Market SegmentationBy Product TypeFragment Libraries – Core component driving discovery efficiency.Screening Technologies – Instrumentation, microfluidics, and biophysical platforms.Software Tools – Computational modeling, AI-driven design, and data analytics.By TechniquesBiophysical Techniques: NMR, X-ray crystallography, MS, SPR, MST, ITC.Non-Biophysical Techniques: Fluorescence polarization, capillary electrophoresis, others.By ApplicationOncology – Largest application segment due to high unmet need and molecular complexity.CNS Disorders – Rising demand driven by neurological disease prevalence.Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular, Metabolic Disorders – Moderate growth with increasing interest in novel mechanisms.By End-UserPharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies – Leading adopters for pipeline development.Contract Research Organizations (CROs) – Provide FBDD services to small and mid-sized firms.Academic and Research Institutions – Contribute to method development and translational applications.Competitive LandscapeThe FBDD market is competitive, with a focus on platform integration and capability stacking rather than individual assets. Leading strategies include:Development of automated FBDD studios combining biophysical screening, parallel synthesis, and structural feedback.Investment in cryo-EM, high-field NMR, microfluidics, and cloud-native ELNs.Strategic partnerships including risk-sharing collaborations, option-to-license deals, and CRO alliances.Expansion of fragment libraries with novel scaffolds and AI-guided design.Key Players:Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Astex PharmaceuticalsDomainexBeactica Therapeutics ABCharles River LaboratoriesEvotec International GmbHSprint BioscienceStructure Based Design, Inc.Sygnature Discovery LimitedMalvern Panalytical Ltd.Vernalis (R&D) LimitedSARomics BiostructuresWuXi AppTecSchrödinger, Inc.ZOBIO BVThese companies are profiled based on their product portfolios, business strategies, financials, and recent developments.Key DevelopmentsEnamine & Pohang Accelerator Laboratory (PAL), 2025: Signed an MoU to accelerate hit optimization, integrating fast chemical development with advanced screening technologies to streamline fragment-to-lead progression.Emerging trends include covalent and electrophile-tuned fragments, structure-guided elaboration, water thermodynamics-informed scoring, and exploration of beyond-rule-of-five chemical space.The global fragment-based drug discovery market is poised for robust growth through 2035, driven by high-efficiency drug discovery strategies, technological innovation, and collaborative ecosystem expansion. FBDD allows pharmaceutical firms to explore novel targets, shorten development timelines, and identify first-in-class candidates, providing a competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving drug discovery landscape.With an expected market value of US$ 3.2 billion by 2035, FBDD is set to remain a cornerstone of modern pharmaceutical research, integrating structural biology, computational chemistry, and biophysical technologies to revolutionize how new therapies are discovered.Access More Trending Exclusive Reports by Transparency Market Research:Digital Diagnostics Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/digital-diagnostics-market-report.html Genome Editing Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/genome-editing-market-report.html Blepharoplasty Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/blepharoplasty-market-report.html Hair Transplant Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hair-transplant-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.