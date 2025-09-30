Automotive PCB Market to Reach USD 19.2 Bn by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 5.4% | Transparency Market Research

Automotive PCB

Rising EV production, safety features, and infotainment demand fuel global automotive PCB market growth through 2035.

Automotive PCB demand accelerates with EV expansion, autonomous driving, and increasing integration of electronic components.” — Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global automotive PCB market is projected to witness strong growth over the coming decade. Valued at US$ 10.3 Bn in 2024, the industry is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% between 2025 and 2035 to reach more than US$ 19.2 Bn by the end of 2035. The growth is being propelled by rapid electrification of vehicles, increasing adoption of electronic control systems, and rising demand for safety, connectivity, and comfort features in both passenger and commercial vehicles.Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here –Market OverviewAutomotive printed circuit boards (PCBs) serve as the backbone of modern vehicle electronics, enabling compact, dependable, and efficient electrical pathways for critical functions. Applications range from advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, powertrain control, and battery management to telematics, digital displays, and safety electronics.PCBs are increasingly deployed in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles, where their role in managing battery systems, inverters, chargers, and controllers is critical. Meanwhile, traditional vehicles continue to integrate more electronic modules for safety and convenience, driving up PCB demand.Multilayer, flexible, and rigid-flex PCBs are becoming industry standards, supported by ongoing developments in high-density interconnect (HDI) and sustainable substrates.Analyst ViewpointAccording to analysts at Transparency Market Research, the automotive PCB market is being shaped by two pivotal forces: vehicle electrification and electronic integration. The shift toward EVs and hybrids means PCBs are now fundamental for high-performance power electronics, thermal management, and safety-critical systems. At the same time, the rise of ADAS, autonomous mobility, and digital cockpit technologies has elevated the need for compact, reliable, and high-density PCB designs.Manufacturers are increasingly collaborating with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to deliver tailored PCB platforms for EVs, autonomous driving modules, and connected mobility. However, the industry faces challenges in cost optimization, sustainability, and meeting stringent automotive quality standards.Key Drivers of Market Growth1. Technological Advances in PCB DesignHigh-density interconnect (HDI) PCBs, flexible circuits, and rigid-flex designs are enabling miniaturization, higher performance, and resilience under harsh automotive conditions. These innovations are critical for safety electronics, infotainment, and sensor modules in modern vehicles.2. Vehicle Electrification (EVs & Hybrids)EVs contain up to 50% more PCB content than conventional ICE vehicles. With governments incentivizing EV adoption and charging infrastructure, demand for PCBs in battery management systems, motor controllers, and onboard chargers is expanding rapidly.3. Growing Electronics Integration in VehiclesConsumers expect enhanced connectivity, safety, and comfort. As a result, OEMs are incorporating more electronics into vehicles, from ADAS and digital dashboards to smart lighting and connected infotainment systems—all of which rely on advanced PCBs.4. Sustainability and Green Manufacturing PracticesThe use of lead-free, recyclable materials and eco-friendly substrates is emerging as a significant trend, aligning PCB development with environmental standards and regulatory requirements.Segment AnalysisBy Type• Single-layer PCBs – basic lighting & switches• Double-layer PCBs – dashboard controls & power relays• Multi-layer PCBs – infotainment, GPS, engine/transmission control (dominant segment)• Rigid, Flexible, Rigid-Flex, and HDI PCBs – meeting the demands of compact, high-performance automotive systemsBy Application• Powertrain & Engine Control Units• Battery Management Systems & Traction Inverters• ADAS (camera, radar, lidar, vision processors)• Infotainment & Telematics• Body Control & Lighting• Instrument Clusters & Security ModulesBy Vehicle Type• Passenger Vehicles (hatchback, sedan, SUVs, off-road)• Commercial Vehicles (light trucks, heavy-duty trucks, buses & coaches)• Off-highway Vehicles (agriculture, construction, mining)• Two-wheelersBy Propulsion• Internal Combustion Engine (gasoline, diesel)• Electric (BEVs, HEVs, PHEVs, Fuel Cell EVs)By Supply Chain• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)• Original Design Manufacturer (ODM)• Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS)• Contract Electronic Manufacturer (CEM)Regional Insights• Asia Pacific: Dominates the global market due to the strong presence of automotive OEMs, growing EV production, favorable government policies, and a well-established electronics manufacturing ecosystem in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.• Europe: Significant adoption driven by EV growth, environmental regulations, and automotive innovation in Germany, France, and the U.K.• North America: Strong growth led by U.S. investments in EVs, autonomous driving technology, and advanced electronics integration.• Latin America & Middle East & Africa: Emerging regions with increasing automotive production and gradual adoption of EV technologies.Key PlayersProminent players include:Amitron Corporation, Chin Poon Industrial Co. Ltd., CMK Corporation, Delphi Technologies, IBE Electronics, KCE Electronics, Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd., Millennium Circuits Limited, MOKO Technology, NEXTPCB, Nippon Mektron, Odak PCB, PCBANow, PCBCART, RAYMING TECHNOLOGY, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Shenzhen SprintPCB, Shenzhen StarLight Industrial Development, Tempo, Think Semi Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Tripod Technology, TTM Technologies Inc., Unimicron Technology Corp., Venture, and Visteon Corporation.These companies are focusing on next-generation PCB technologies, capacity expansion, and partnerships with OEMs to strengthen their market presence.Recent Developments• DuPont & Zhen Ding Technology Group (Oct 2024): Signed a strategic cooperation agreement to advance high-performance PCB materials for automotive, AI, and high-frequency applications, with a strong emphasis on sustainability.• TTM Technologies & AT&S: Developing automotive-grade multilayer and HDI PCBs tailored for EVs and autonomous driving systems.• LG Innotek & Unimicron: Investing in flexible PCB production lines to meet growing demand from EV and sensor modules.Opportunities and ChallengesOpportunities:• Rapid EV adoption and charging infrastructure development• Growth in autonomous and connected vehicles• Expanding applications of flexible and HDI PCBs• Emerging markets in Asia, Latin America, and AfricaChallenges:• High manufacturing costs of advanced PCBs• Stringent automotive quality standards (ISO/TS 16949)• Supply chain disruptions in raw materials• Intense competition among global and regional playersMarket Trends• Increasing deployment of flexible and rigid-flex PCBs for space-constrained modules• Autonomous driving and ADAS integration fueling demand for sensor-based PCBs• Growing emphasis on green PCB manufacturing using recyclable materials• Rising adoption of multilayer and HDI PCBs to manage complex electronics in EVs and connected vehiclesFuture OutlookThe automotive PCB market is set to expand steadily through 2035, driven by:• Global EV adoption and electrification policies• Higher electronics integration in passenger and commercial vehicles• Development of autonomous and connected mobility• Advances in PCB miniaturization, heat resistance, and sustainabilityCompanies that can deliver high-reliability, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable PCB solutions are likely to capture significant market share.Why Buy This Report?• Comprehensive forecasts through 2035 with CAGR and value analysis• Detailed segmentation by supply chain, type, substrate, application, vehicle type, propulsion, and region• Regional outlook with key country-level insights• In-depth profiles of leading players with financials, strategies, and portfolios• Coverage of emerging trends, opportunities, and market challengesBrowse More Trending Reports:Printed Circuit Board Market for Electric Vehicles - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/printed-circuit-board-market-for-electric-vehicles.html Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/surface-mount-technology-equipment-market.html SMT Equipment Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smt-equipment-market.html PCB Cleaning Machines Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pcb-cleaning-machines-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. 