AvBrief Expands New General Aviation News Service

ARMSTRONG, B.C., CANADA, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded by veteran aviation journalists Russ Niles and Larry Anglisano, AvBrief.com honors the tradition of journalistic excellence they defined in their earlier media roles. Since a soft launch in mid-August 2025, the new service has expanded rapidly, featuring breaking news, unbiased product reviews, in-depth analysis, and compelling feature content.In addition to Niles and Anglisano, AvBrief showcases contributions from some of the best-known and most-beloved aviation journalists in the industry, such as Paul Dye, Rick Durden, Jeb Burnside, Paul Berge, Kevin Garrison, and Tom Wilson. Together they've logged over 250 years in the cockpit and hold every pilot certificate and rating issued by the FAA.Two special features of the new site are The Smart Aviator and The Experimental Aviator.The Smart Aviator, led by Larry Anglisano, aviation journalist and aircraft maintenance technician, is an unbiased source for aviation product and services reviews and aircraft maintenance advice. With a weekly video podcast, the Smart Plane Shopper feature that’s focused on navigating the used aircraft market, product satisfaction surveys, and long-term product reviews, The Smart Aviator is the familiar trusted source of advice for the aviation consumer.The Experimental Aviator, led by Paul Dye, former NASA Lead Flight Director and a serial homebuilder, will focus on the special needs of the aircraft homebuilder and will include features that will help them choose their kit aircraft, assist them with detailed technical information during the build, and make their test flying safer.Finally, one of the best parts of AvBrief is the community that has come together around it. Its readers are active pilots, aviation professionals, and knowledgeable enthusiasts, and their insightful, respectful comments add depth to every article published.As Paul Dye wrote, AvBrief is "rapidly becoming a jam session for authors who you have enjoyed reading over the years, a place where they can try out new licks with the same old flavor, no matter if you are looking for how to drive a rivet or just hoping for a belly laugh."Everyone with an interest in aviation topics is invited to sign up for the free newsletter at www.avbrief.com/newsletter

