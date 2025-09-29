Premier Pet Supply, one of Michigan’s Most Trusted Pet Stores Now Carries Augie Bones – A Tough Toy with a Big Mission

Eco-friendly Augie Bones dog toys are built tough without harmful plastics, chewed nationwide and made in Michigan. Augie Bones plant-based chew toys proudly displayed at Premier Pet Supply locations across Michigan.

Premier Pet Supply welcomes Augie Bones, sustainable Michigan-made dog toys built tough for pets and safe for the planet.

We’re proud to support a local brand making a national impact. Augie Bones is safe, sustainable, and made right here in Michigan.” — Mike Palmer, Owner of Premier Pet Supply

FRASER, MI, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Pet Supply, a proud Michigan supplier of quality pet products, announces the arrival of Augie Bones into stores, a sustainable, plant-based chew toy line that’s winning over dogs across the country and making its hometown debut right here in Michigan.

Made in Michigan. Chewed Nationwide.

What sets Augie Bones apart isn’t just their durability or eco-conscious design, it's their story. Built tough for even the strongest chewers, Augie Bones are proudly made in Fraser, Michigan using sustainable materials developed by Titan Bioplastics, a women-owned sustainable material engineering company also based in Michigan, and co-founded by Tanya Hart. The result? A chew toy that has no harmful nylon or any petroleum plastics, bringing real peace of mind to pet parents who care about their dogs and the planet.

And who is Augie?

Meet Augie Tanya’s 88lb American Staffordshire rescue with a love for walks, belly rubs, and chewing… a lot. During the pandemic, Tanya watched Augie destroy countless plastic toys, concerned not only with all the harmful microplastics going into his body, but for the environmental toll of it all. That moment sparked an idea: what if tough toys could be made without toxic plastics?

With Titan Bioplastics' cutting-edge tech and Augie’s passion for play, Augie Bones was born. Today, this powerful pup’s legacy is one of purpose, with safe toys that help keep harmful plastics out of landfills and away from our pets.

A Michigan Partnership with Purpose

"We’re incredibly proud to support a local brand that’s making a national impact,” said Mike Palmer, owner of Premier Pet Supply. “Augie Bones is the kind of product our customers love, safe, sustainable, and made right here in Michigan. Augie Bone's story and mission align perfectly with what we value as a company.”



Augie Bones also just received an investment partnership with Red Cedar Ventures (a wholly owned subsidiary of Michigan State University Foundation) "We like to invest in authentic Michigan companies, with innovative products connected to MSU IP and a passion to make life better. Plus my dogs love the toys" says Jeff Wesley, Executive Director of Ventures.

More Than Just a Toy A Movement

To inspire the next generation of eco-heroes, the brand also launched a children’s book, “Augie Boy and the Great Recycling Adventure,” by Tanya J. Hart. The book teaches kids about recycling, landfill impact, and easy ways for families (and pets!) can help the environment. It even includes Augie’s 4 Eco Tips for Pets and a real-life “Recycling Hero” challenge for kids to try at home.

Now Available at Premier Pet Supply Locations Across Michigan

Augie Bones and the accompanying picture book are now available at all Premier Pet Supply locations, making it easier than ever for Michigan families to shop local, support sustainable innovation, and give their dogs a toy they’ll love, one that’s safer for pets and smarter for the planet.

