September 24, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Pushes FCC to Allow Cellphone Jamming in Prisons

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

 

Attorney General Miyares Pushes FCC to Allow Cellphone Jamming in Prisons

Virginia Joins 23-State Effort to Stop Criminal Networks Behind Bars

RICHMOND, Va. — Attorney General Jason Miyares has joined a coalition of 23 attorneys general urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to let prisons use cellphone jamming technology to block illegal communications from contraband phones.

Currently, FCC rules interpret federal law to prohibit the use of jamming equipment, even in highly controlled environments like correctional institutions. The FCC recently proposed a rule that would allow correctional facilities to use narrowly targeted jamming systems that block unauthorized calls within prison grounds, without interfering with legitimate service outside.

Inmates routinely use smuggled phones to coordinate criminal enterprises, intimidate witnesses, and orchestrate violence both inside and outside prison walls. These activities compromise the safety of correctional staff, other inmates, and the public. 

“Contraband cellphones are a major issue. Inmates use these devices to coordinate gang activity, intimidate witnesses, traffic narcotics, and facilitate other illegal enterprises from behind bars. The FCC’s proposal is a common sense safeguard that will enhance the security of our correctional institutions, without disrupting lawful cellphone use outside prison walls,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares

Attorney General Miyares previously urged Congress to pass legislation authorizing states to jam contraband cell phones. 

In addition to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia also signed the letter. 

Read the letter here

