Thesis Capital Partners Invests in The Ridge Ohio to Grow Discreet, Professional-Focused Addiction Treatment Programs

The Ridge Ohio's Comprehensive 51 Acre Campus

New partnership advances The Ridge’s mission to deliver private, professional, and outcomes-focused recovery in a serene, healing environment.

This partnership enables us to expand The Ridge’s physician-led model while preserving the discretion and clinical excellence our professional clients expect,” — Stacy Klousiadis CEO - The Ridge Ohio

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ridge Ohio , a Cincinnati based physician-led, Professionals-focused addiction treatment center, announced today it has been acquired by Thesis Capital Partners, a U.S. based private equity firm specializing in partnerships with family-owned businesses. Founded in 2011 by Dr. Jeffrey Stuckert, John McKay and other national investors, The Ridge has grown from its origins as a 16-bed residential program into a premium, 32-bed continuum of care—encompassing detox, residential, and outpatient services across its Cincinnati and Columbus locations.“This marks a meaningful milestone to further the vision Dr. Stuckert set in motion to reach more clients and their families suffering from the disease of addiction” Commented John McKay, who now joins the board of directors representing the original investor group. “Our investor group is excited to stay on as an investor in the Ridge, while backing Thesis’ strong leadership,” McKay added.Per Stacy Klousiadis, CEO of The Ridge Ohio, “The Ridge exists to offer discreet, professional, and clinically robust treatment tailored to high-achieving professionals. From physicians and nurses to executives and first responders who demand privacy and a stress-sensitive approach to recovery. This new partnership with Thesis allows The Ridge to accelerate expansion of its physician-led, evidence-based clinical team, augment holistic offerings like music and art therapy, yoga, meditation, and nutrition counseling, and deliver these services within its serene, 51-acre residence built for healing and dignity.This milestone comes alongside a significant expansion of The Ridge’s facilities. The center has increased its residential capacity to 32 beds, including five new private suites, and added more than 5,000 square feet of multipurpose space, designed for educational programming, experiential therapy, and clinical use on its 51-acre campus. Beyond bed capacity, the new space supports expanded behavioral health operations and may pave the way for further investments and community job opportunities.Ian J.H. Reynolds, Founder & Managing Partner of Thesis Capital Partners, commented:“The Ridge has built an exceptional team and a clinically unique model focused on privacy, professionalism, and real outcomes. We are proud to support the organization’s mission and are excited to help drive this next phase of growth—enhancing its ability to deliver transformative care in a setting rooted in dignity, discretion, and clinical excellence.”________________________________________About The Ridge OhioFounded in 2011 by emergency physician Dr. Jeffrey Stuckert who sought to create a treatment center grounded in individualized, compassionate care, The Ridge was originally supported by John McKay and Healthcare Venture Partners’ investors. Since then, it has set a standard for excellence: offering a full continuum of care from detox through outpatient services, delivering evidence-based and holistic addiction recovery in a luxury residential setting tailored for professionals across Ohio.

