LIFE IS A COMEBACK Author, Daron 'Dr. Comeback' Fordham, Aims To Give Away One Million Copies of His Book To The Needy

Daron "Dr. Comeback" Fordham stands with boxes of his book, LIFE IS A COMEBACK.

One Million Copies of LIFE IS A COMEBACK Will Be Distributed For Free To People In Need Using The One-For-One Give Away Model Popularized By TOMS Shoes

The distribution of my book, LIFE IS A COMEBACK, to those in need is my new life mission and I truly feel on purpose” — Daron Dr. Comeback Fordham

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the help of celebrities, sports stars, social media influencers and everyday people, Daron “Dr. Comeback” Fordham is focused on giving away one million copies of his book, LIFE IS A COMEBACK : 299 Inspiring Success Stories of Redemption, Determination, Second Chances, Forgiveness and the Amazing Force of the Human Spirit. The 218-page book is packed with stories of famous and not-so-famous people who came back from challenging setbacks such as drug addiction, prison, abuse, homelessness, divorce, bankruptcy, sports injuries and much more. The publication also highlights the often forgotten comeback stories of popular stars such as Taylor Swift, Eminem, Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Will Smith, Kim Kardashian and more.By the year 2030, Fordham wants to reach his goal of passing out the book for free to one million homeless, abused and incarcerated individuals by using the popular one-for-one models made popular by TOMS shoes and BOMBAS socks. The “One Purchased = One Donated” business model means that for every unit sold, the company donates the same item to someone in need. Fordham has customized the model for so that every copy of LIFE IS A COMEBACK sold in bulk, his publishing company, PAY IT FORWARD BOOKS, will donate a book directly to those in need of a “comeback” or to non-profit organizations that will distribute the book to people who can benefit from it.“I was so inspired after discovering TOMS shoes one-for-one model in the early 2010s that I knew some day I wanted to help people in the same way,” says Fordham. “Now my book helps any person who needs a second chance in life and I’m able to give them this book for free thanks to my paying customers.”Fordham is a multi-hyphenated creative who enjoyed massive success in the early 2000s with his coming of age films Black Spring Break: The Movie and Black Spring Break 2: The Sequel. Fordham wrote, produced and starred in those groundbreaking films and is credited with sparking the huge urban direct-to-video film movement that dominated the Blockbuster Video era over two decades ago. In 2005, he co-authored Wake Up And Live The Life You Love: Finding Personal Freedom with self-help gurus Dr. Wayne Dyer, Deepak Chopra and Mark Victor Hansen.In 2007, Fordham’s Confessions Of A Thug: A Hip-Hop Musical, was featured on the cover of Billboard magazine. The innovative film won numerous film festival awards and was distributed by Warner Bros. In 2013, he co-founded Bedloo, a two-choice voting app that gained worldwide popularity and garnered over 10 million voters in a matter of months. He was also an early investor in the CrowdAlbum App, which was sold to Spotify in 2016.“My extraordinary entrepreneurial life journey of trials, tribulations setbacks and comebacks motivated me to write this book”, says Fordham. “At my lowest point, when I felt alone and hopeless, I needed a book chock-full of true redemption stories to inspire me. I could not find this type of book anywhere so I began writing and compiling it. I knew that if I needed this type of book in my darkest hour then others needed it too.”Fordham pledges to give away boxes and boxes of free books as he tours the country speaking at prisons, juvenile detention centers, abuse shelters and homeless missions. "The distribution of my book, LIFE IS A COMEBACK, to those in need is my new life mission and I truly feel on purpose,” says Fordham. He wants to give away a million books by the year 2030.Life Is A Comeback: 299 Inspiring Success Stories of Redemption, Determination, Second Chances, Forgiveness, and the Amazing Force of the Human Spirit is available in paperback and digital formats. It is for sale on Amazon and everywhere books are sold. The book is also available at lifeisacomeback.com.AMAZON LINK TO PURCHASE THE “LIFE IS A COMEBACK” BOOK: https://a.co/d/7kJ8yyk CONTACT: comebacks@lifeisacomeback.comWEBSITE: lifeisacomeback.com

