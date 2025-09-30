Renée Perkins of Blue Seven Studio Wins Stevie® Award in 2025 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Renée Perkins, Founder & CEO, Blue Seven Studio

Women Around the World To Be Recognized at Event in New York

As a young female entrepreneur, this recognition not only celebrates my journey but also highlights the power of women leading businesses with creativity, resilience, and impact.” — Renée Perkins

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renée Perkins has been named a winner of a StevieAward in the category of Best Young Female Entrepreneur in the 22nd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the organizations they run – worldwide. Nicknamed Stevie for the Greek word for “crowned,” the Stevie Award has been hailed as the world’s premier business award.The awards will be presented at a gala event in New York City on Monday, November 10, where Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists will be revealed. More than 400 women and their guests from around the world are expected to attend the presentations, which will be broadcast live.This year, more than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 48 nations and territories were submitted for consideration in categories such as Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women-run Workplace of the Year, among many others. Blue Seven Studio won in the Best Young Female Entrepreneur category, celebrating CEO Renée Perkins for her entrepreneurial success in building a fast-growing, innovative marketing agency “Winning a Stevie Award is an incredible honor,” said Perkins. “As a young female entrepreneur, this recognition not only celebrates my journey but also highlights the power of women leading businesses with creativity, resilience, and impact. I’m so proud of the team at Blue Seven Studio and grateful for the support that has fueled our growth.”Finalists were determined based on the average scores of more than 190 business professionals worldwide, serving across seven judging committees. Their scores also determined the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements.Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “Now in its 22nd year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business attracted an exceptional range of nominations. We are continually inspired by how meaningful it is for women to receive a Stevie Award and the lasting impact it can have on their careers and organizations. We extend our congratulations to all of this year’s Finalists and look forward to announcing the final award placements on November 10.”Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women About Blue Seven StudioBlue Seven Studio is a full-service marketing agency built on the spirit of exploration and innovation. Inspired by the idea of navigating the “Seven Seas,” our name reflects a commitment to charting new horizons and delivering bold, creative strategies for every client.We provide fully customized marketing solutions designed to fit businesses of all sizes and industries—never a one-size-fits-all approach. From single services to full-suite offerings, our flexible, a la carte model ensures clients get exactly what they need to achieve their goals. With a dedicated point of contact, month-to-month contracts, and a balance of data-driven insights and fresh ideas, we build lasting relationships while helping brands thrive in ever-changing markets.About the StevieAwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.