Powerful New Documentary Explores the Life and Leadership of Great Leader Frances Hesselbein

This event celebrates the life and leadership of Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient and former CEO of the Girl Scouts Frances Hesselbein.

Leadership is a matter of how to be not how to do. It is the quality and character of the leader that determines the performance and results.” — Frances Hesselbein

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Announcing a special screening of the Telly Award-winning documentary Defining Moments: The Life and Leadership of Quiet Revolutionary Frances Hesselbein and a celebration of Frances Hesselbein's 110th birthday on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 12 pm, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Registration details below.Award-winning Defining Moments is a featurette-length documentary based upon the groundbreaking life’s work and leadership of this great leader and “pioneer for women, volunteerism, diversity, and opportunity.” Watch the trailer here.Join this free event which celebrates and shares the history and impact of this native Pennsylvanian’s life and leadership.More details about the event:Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025Time: Private Screening and Q&A at 12 PM | Party from 1:30 until 4 PMLocation: Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas ArtsQuest Center, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015Registration: Register here by Friday, October 15For those interested in other private screenings, a full schedule of upcoming events can be found on the event website . Interested in hosting a screening, please contact the team through the website.About Defining Moments and Frances HesselbeinThe world is hungry for inspiring stories about people who may not be well known, who have defied the odds and accomplished so much to benefit all of us, especially women and minorities. Leaders who have fought for equality, who were uncompromising in their dedication to serving all of us, who stood strong under pressure, and as such paved the way for those of us who choose to follow them.Frances Hesselbein started living her purpose of respect for all people at 8 years old. She “died with her boots on” still living her purpose in 2022 at 107 years old.Through Defining Moments, Frances’s life and leadership story is accessible to all people, to young people many of whom do not have positive role models and to people around the world who would love to hear about this young girl who through her love and service became one of the world’s most powerful, respected, and loved leaders of the 20th and 21st Centuries, at Girl Scouts and in the non-profit arena, and in corporate America and the US Military, where she was not the norm but in fact, where she was the anomaly who had the norm at her fingertips.Defining Moments about the life and leadership of quiet revolutionary Frances Hesselbein could come at no better time than now.* * *"I think people always respond well to “quality”…… things they know to be true and good. I salute you for producing such a wonderful tribute to an amazing leader."Harry Rhoads, Co-founder, Washington Speakers Bureau“Defining Moments is a powerful and beautifully crafted film. Frances Hesselbein's story is deeply moving, and the way her friendship with Peter Drucker is brought to life on screen is truly inspiring. It was such an honor to host the screening and share Frances's inspiring story with our community. It was an evening we won’t forget!”Drucker School of Management“Frances lived the principles of love and be loved – in that order, and she led by including everyone and creating a “Working Together” culture of love by design.”Alan Mulally, former CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Information, Defense and Space Systems, and Ford Motor Company“Frances’s profound commitment to valuing diversity was rooted in her humanity, her patriotism, her understanding of tradition as dynamic rather than static, and her comfort with who she was.”Sally Helgesen, cited in Forbes as the world’s premier expert on women’s leadership"Frances Hesselbein was the greatest leader that I have ever met. I feel so blessed to have had the honor of being her friend and partner."Marshall Goldsmith, Executive Coach, Speaker, and AuthorRegister for the event before October 15.

