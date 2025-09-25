Essex Solutions, Lacroix + Kress Celebrate 80 Years in Bramsche

Klaus Borstner, Daniel Choi, Heiner Pahlmann, Jörg Hupfeld, Guido Pott, Jens Bosse (left to right) all shared in the excitement. Essex Solutions CEO Daniel Choi spoke to the room of gathered guests.

BRAMSCHE, GERMANY, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Essex Solutions , and brand partner Lacroix + Kress , proudly marked a major milestone in September with the celebration of 80 years of continuous operations at its joint facilities in Bramsche, Germany. Customers, suppliers, employees, and leadership gathered to honor the longstanding legacy of excellence and the continued role as a global leader in the magnet/winding wire industry.The event was a joint celebration with Plant Managers Jens Bosse and Jörg Hupfeld welcoming guests and hosting the celebration, which began on Friday with guided tours of both facilities. Nearly 20 tours were given before the main evening event, which drew approximately 300 attendees.Opening remarks were delivered by Bosse and Hupfeld followed by Klaus Borstner, President Essex Solutions Europe; Daniel Choi, CEO of Essex Solutions; Heiner Pahlmann, Mayor of Bramsche; and Guido Pott, Member of the Lower Saxony State Parliament. Each speaker reflected on the shared history of the businesses, emphasizing the dedication and craftsmanship of the people who have driven the success of both companies for eight decades as well as acknowledging the stakeholder relationships that have been cultivated over time.“Eighty years in Bramsche is a remarkable achievement—an achievement only possible because of the dedication, skill, and cooperation of everyone who has contributed to this journey,” said Choi. “We are proud to commemorate this legacy while also looking ahead to the future of Essex Solutions.”Borstner added: “Essex Solutions, together with Lacroix + Kress, are reflecting on their shared history as well as honoring the people whose dedication and craftsmanship have made this legacy possible. This anniversary is also a celebration of customers, partners, and employees—both past and present—whose trust and commitment have carried us through eight decades of excellence.”The celebration extended into Sunday with a dedicated employee event for current and retired team members and their families. Nearly 400 attendees joined the day of recognition, camaraderie, and appreciation for the men and women whose contributions have sustained the company’s success.Founded on principles of innovation, collaboration, and quality, Essex Solutions has built a reputation for reliability and leadership across three continents. The Bramsche facilities remain central to the company’s European operations, with Lacroix + Kress and Essex Solutions working together to expand vertical integration and drive efficiency. Recent advancements include the implementation of a unified ERP system, enabling seamless coordination from copper rod production through finished winding wire across both Bramsche operations.The 80th anniversary in Bramsche was more than a commemoration of history—it was a reflection of the enduring partnerships that have shaped Essex Solutions and Lacroix + Kress over the decades. Beyond honoring employees and their contributions, the milestone also underscored the trust and loyalty of customers who have grown alongside the company. These longstanding relationships, built on shared success and mutual commitment, remain the foundation for future innovation and continued leadership in the magnet and winding wire industry.About Essex SolutionsEssex Solutions manufactures the world’s most reliable magnet wire, solidifying us as the key provider for OEMs in the automotive industry and partner of choice in the energy, industrial, as well as the commercial and residential sectors. Vertical integration of R&D, rod and enamels, as well as distribution accelerates our manufacturing capabilities, positioning Essex as the world’s unrivaled leader of the industry. With a proven history and global footprint spanning three continents, Essex is the only supplier well positioned to meet the needs of customers and deliver locally in each region of the world. Our customer partnerships lead to revolutionary innovations that push industry forward and promote our shared success. For more information, visit essexsolutions.com

