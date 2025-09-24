Petra Obritzberger Named 2025 Influential Women Honoree for Leadership in Global Education and Student Empowerment

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women proudly recognizes Petra Obritzberger as a 2025 honoree, celebrating her as a globally accomplished, bilingual education leader with more than 25 years of international experience in independent and bilingual schools. Currently serving as Head of School at The Discovery School in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Petra is widely admired for her energetic leadership, strategic vision, and innovative approach to student learning and school growth.“At Discovery, academic excellence begins with fostering a lifelong love of learning,” Petra explains. “Our students thrive because we nurture their independence, curiosity, and ability to reflect and take meaningful risks. Rooted in Montessori principles and the IB Learner Profile, we guide students to understand themselves as learners, develop strong self-advocacy skills, and grow into courageous, globally-minded citizens—leaders who inspire others to explore what’s possible and make a difference in the world.”Petra earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Pädagogische Hochschule Wien (University College of Teacher Education) and a Master’s Degree from Mercy University in New York. As ongoing education, she attended the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University in Chicago, IL, to become an Executive Scholar in Nonprofit Management. Before joining The Discovery School, Petra spent a decade leading the German International School Chicago (GISC), transforming it from a start-up into a thriving bilingual institution. There, she spearheaded initiatives in strategic planning, curriculum development, fundraising, and facilities expansion. Her work in both the U.S. and abroad has consistently focused on creating vibrant learning environments where students and teachers alike can flourish.Known for blending creativity, resilience, and strong communication, Petra’s leadership style emphasizes purpose-driven action and community connection. She mentors staff, guides IB (International Baccalaureate) curriculum implementation, and advocates for multilingual education, positioning herself as a respected voice in international schooling. Petra attributes her success to being a positive influence not only for students but also for families and the broader community. From her roots in Austria to building programs in Michigan, Chicago, and now Jacksonville Beach, she has consistently fostered meaningful learning opportunities and supportive relationships that empower others.Petra’s career philosophy is guided by a single principle: greatness and lasting impact come from working hard, staying dedicated, and leading with purpose. For young women entering the education field, she encourages resilience, lifelong learning, and confidence in pursuing their goals. She also emphasizes the importance of adaptability, noting that education today is constantly evolving. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Petra’s leadership earned recognition in The New York Times for keeping her school safely open, demonstrating her commitment to providing children with stability, courage, and hope—qualities essential for nurturing future leaders.Values such as responsibility and stewardship guide Petra in both her professional and personal life. She is particularly proud of her school’s partnership with OCEARCH ( https://www.ocearch.org/ ), enabling students to engage in hands-on efforts like shark tracking and recycling, fostering environmental awareness and global citizenship. Through these initiatives, Petra models the importance of caring for both people and the planet.Through her vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment to growth, Petra continues to make a profound impact on students, families, and the broader educational community. Her career reflects a deep passion for creating future-ready schools that cultivate curiosity, compassion, and confidence, preparing students to thrive as engaged, responsible, and innovative global citizens.Learn More about Petra Obritzberger:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/petra-obritzberger , her personal LinkedIn profile https://www.linkedin.com/in/petra-obritzberger-873941124/ , or through The Discovery School, https://www.thediscoveryschool.org/about/leadership Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

