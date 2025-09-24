Now Hiring! TBI Announces Administrative Services Assistant 3 Opening

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position.

ADMIN SERVICES ASSISTANT 3 Protective Services Unit TBI Headquarters, Nashville 1 Vacancy

Summary: Responsible for coordinating with applicants for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and other state agencies to obtain necessary information to initiate and complete a background investigation. Assists the TBI Police by maintaining an accurate log of applicants, assigning investigations, scheduling interviews, facilitating travel for officers, and ensuring that division support needs are met. Additional responsibilities include, but are not limited to, coordinating schedules for pre-employment polygraph exams; preparing reports, correspondence, and spreadsheets; and maintaining office supplies. Applicants must demonstrate competency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree AND experience equivalent to three years of increasingly responsible full-time professional staff administrative experience.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time increasingly responsible sub professional, paraprofessional, or professional experience may be substituted for the required education, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of four years.

Substitution of Education for Experience: Additional graduate coursework in public administration, business administration, or other acceptable field may be substituted for the required experience, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of two years.

OR

Two years of increasingly responsible professional administrative services experience with the State of Tennessee

Monthly Salary: $4,017 – $6,039

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 71567. This position will remain posted from September 2 – September 30, 2025, for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.