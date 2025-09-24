Arelis Calkins Named 2025 Influential Women Honoree for Healing, Empowerment, and Purpose-Driven Living

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women proudly recognizes Arelis Calkins as a 2025 honoree, celebrating her as a transformative Life Coach, Reiki Practitioner, and Author. Known for her compassionate guidance and inspiring story, Arelis has dedicated her life to helping others heal, grow, and embrace their fullest, most joyful selves.Born and raised in the Dominican Republic with her mother and six siblings, Arelis faced significant challenges from an early age. While her childhood included trauma that often felt overwhelming, she has turned these experiences into a foundation of resilience, strength, and purpose. These formative years set her on a lifelong journey of self-discovery, healing, and spiritual reconnection—pathways that now define both her personal life and professional mission.Now residing in Florida with her husband and four children, Arelis combines her personal journey with professional expertise to uplift those around her. Through her work as a Life Coach and Reiki Practitioner, she helps individuals release past pain, reconnect with their inner selves, and cultivate a life of intentional joy and fulfillment. Her approach emphasizes the power of choosing happiness, unconditional love, and light, demonstrating that even after hardship, healing and transformation are possible.Arelis is also an accomplished author. Her book, Rising Above Adversity: Healing and Nurturing Your Inner Child, chronicles her journey from growing up in the Dominican Republic to immigrating to the United States, navigating personal trauma, and finding her own path to joy. Through her writing, she encourages readers to embrace forgiveness, work through challenges, and transform pain into purpose and love.Beyond her coaching and writing, Arelis nurtures her passions in everyday life, finding joy in cooking, creating connections, and bringing people together. For her, cooking is not just a craft—it is a way to foster community, celebrate life, and share love in tangible ways.Arelis’s life and work reflect a central mission: to guide others toward healing, growth, and intentional living. She believes deeply that happiness is not just possible—it is attainable and within everyone’s reach. Through her mentorship, spiritual guidance, and personal example, Arelis inspires those she encounters to release what no longer serves them and step confidently into new, brighter chapters of life.Arelis Calkins’ journey serves as a testament to the transformative power of resilience, intentionality, and joy—proof that healing is possible and a new chapter is always within reach.Learn More about Arelis Calkins:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/david-calkins or through her website, https://areliscalkins.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

