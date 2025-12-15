Influential Women Spotlight: Denise Pyles, Ghostwriter & Mindfulness Coach Empowering Mid-Career Women in Tech

EDMONDS, WA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridging Mindfulness and Modern Professional Life to Combat BurnoutEdmonds, Washington – Denise Pyles is a seasoned ghostwriter and mindfulness coach who specializes in crafting intentional, done-for-you manuscripts for women in leadership who value depth, quality, and precision in their writing. With over 35,000 hours dedicated to contemplative mindfulness practice, Denise harnesses a unique depth of insight to guide overwhelmed and burned-out professionals back to clarity, calm, and presence—without the need to abandon their careers or retreat from the demands of modern life. Her approach intricately blends spiritual wisdom with practical experience, reflecting her transformative journey “From Convent to Corporate to Calm.”Before transitioning into her role as a full-time writer and coach, Denise enjoyed a successful 15-year tenure at Microsoft, where she excelled in program and risk management roles. This experience allowed her to hone her strategic planning and leadership skills, empowering her to effectively address the needs of her clients. Denise’s background as a former nun, coupled with her Master of Divinity from the Catholic Theological Union, has provided her with a profound understanding of mindfulness and compassion. This unique blend of experiences enables her to translate complex spiritual and psychological concepts into accessible, actionable content that resonates with the real-world challenges faced by her audience.Denise is the author of Burn Without Burning Out: 7 Micro-Mindfulness Habits for Clear Thinking, Decisive Action, and Recovery from Burnout, a practical guide aimed at high-achieving women and their allies seeking sustainable well-being. Through her signature Micro-Mindfulness GPS method, she empowers clients to seamlessly integrate mindfulness into their busy lives through simple, five-minute habits. Her work invites individuals—and the mindfulness professionals who support them—to transform insight into genuine, soulful messaging through engaging and intentional manuscripts.Reflecting on her journey, Denise credits her success to the strong work ethic instilled in her by her father, the determination modeled by her mother, and the invaluable guidance of mentors throughout her journey. These influences have shaped her values, fueled her drive, and provided a solid foundation for her personal and professional growth.The best career advice Denise ever received was to remain grounded and view failure as an opportunity for growth. This mindset has been instrumental in her resilience, allowing her to learn from challenges and continue moving forward with purpose.In both her professional and personal life, Denise prioritizes balance, mindfulness, and connection—qualities she nurtures through her passion for landscape photography and hiking. intention to everything she does.Learn More about Denise Pyles:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/denise-pyles or through her personal website, https://denisepyles.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

