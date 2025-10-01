SupportYourApp Celebrates 15 Years

SupportYourApp

SupportYourApp celebrates its 15th anniversary as a global CX company that provides secure customer and technical support solutions.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SupportYourApp, a global provider of secure customer and technical support solutions, is proud to announce its 15th anniversary. Since its founding in 2010, the company has grown into a trusted partner for more than 250 clients across 30+ countries, providing services in over 60 languages. Today, SupportYourApp brings together over 2,000 professionals from 90+ countries, offering customer experience solutions around the clock.Over the past 15 years, SupportYourApp has transformed from a small support team into an international ecosystem of services. Its portfolio now includes customer and technical support, back-office operations, system integration, KYC and ID verification, and AI-powered support teams. The company is also known for its own in-house products and spin-off companies, Label Your Data and Outstaff Your Team.“Fifteen years ago, we started with a simple idea: to provide support that feels personal, reliable, and secure,” said Daria Leshchenko, CEO and Managing Partner of SupportYourApp. “Today, we’re proud to stand as a trusted global partner, certified and compliant with the highest international security standards. This journey has been possible thanks to our clients, our partners, and our incredible team who put people at the heart of every interaction.”SupportYourApp has built its reputation on uncompromising security and compliance, being a PCI/DSS L1 Service Provider, ISO/IEC 27001 certified, and fully GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA compliant. The company works with well-known brands and fast-growing innovators across SaaS, fintech, e-commerce, cybersecurity, healthcare, travel, and more.SupportYourApp’s 15th anniversary is celebrated under the slogan “15 Years. Powered by Support.” symbolizing the company’s commitment to being a reliable partner for clients in any CX challenge, as well as the contribution of the team and partners who have made this journey possible.“We are excited about what’s ahead,” added Leshchenko. “From integrating AI into workflows to building turnkey solutions that empower our clients, we see endless opportunities. And we are looking forward to continuing this journey together with our partners and clients for many more years to come.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.